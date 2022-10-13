Wayward Collection’s Haley Pelton on Why You Should Be Buying Vintage

The stylish Queen Village boutique owner shares the appeal of shopping, sourcing, and wearing head-to-toe vintage.

Her Queen Village shop Wayward Collection is a tried-and-true destination for stylish Philadelphians and vintage lovers from across the globe. Here, Haley Pelton shares the appeal of shopping, sourcing, and wearing head-to-toe vintage.

What got you into vintage?

I wanted to be a fashion designer when I was a kid but had this realization that I didn’t want to add more things to the world.

Where do you source?

There are a lot of fabulous fashionistas in Philly, and I’ve started sourcing directly from homes. Pennsylvania is one of the epicenters of the antiques world, so there’s a lot here. I also buy from private estates and other dealers and travel to places that include Florida, California and Paris. And I visit the Brimfield Antique Market in Massachusetts every few months.

Who’s buying vintage?

Gen Zers are very focused on sustainability, and they’re really into vintage and thrifting. But I’ve been so blown away by the changing demographics of who’s buying vintage. It’s truly people in their 40s, 50s and 60s. People are looking at vintage now as an alternative; I have some clients who buy their entire wardrobes from me. They don’t even care about new stuff anymore, and that’s such a huge change.

What tips do you have for new vintage shoppers?

Know your measurements, and don’t be afraid of trying things that are a different size. People can get hung up on sizing in vintage. And think long-term. The best thing about vintage is that you can take advantage of how well-made these things are and start building a long-term wardrobe that’s more quality. And the price point is so much better than what you’re going to have to pay buying really high-quality products new.

Published as “Talking Shop” in the October 2022 issue of Philadelphia magazine.