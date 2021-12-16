Bonus Room Makeovers: How 5 Philadelphians Transformed Spare Rooms Into Sanctuaries

The pandemic made us get creative with how we use our living spaces. These homeowners took things to the next level.

Recently, we’ve had to become creative with how we use our homes — spare bedrooms turning into offices, kitchen annexes working as classrooms, a bathroom with a locking door becoming a spa where Mom could try to escape for just one minute — just one! — of peace and quiet.

In some cases, these projects went from ad hoc to absolutely inspired. As we all think about repurposing rooms to better serve our new normal, let these redos — from an outdoor television room to a newborn’s sanctuary — offer renovation inspiration.

How a Bryn Mawr Couple Created a Nursery That They (and Their Child!) Would Love

A Main Line miracle baby gets an elegant bedroom designed to last.

How a Main Line Family Created an Outdoor Oasis by Thinking Outside Their Home

Redesigned grounds and shade structures let nature-loving suburbanites "live outside."

How the Pandemic Inspired an Empty Bedroom’s Transformation Into a Special Experience for Guests

A creative couple's Montgomery County home invites friends to stay the night.

How a Bucks County Landscape Architect Created a Sunroom in the Trees

This vaulted room in Bucks County makes entertaining effortless and working from home relaxing.

How the Owner of a Gladwyne-Based Cake Company Created a Home Office for Her Start-Up

A mudroom becomes a workspace for a sweet small business.

8 Tips From a Pro on Turning Your Garage Into Extra Living Space

Already using every spare inch of your home? Think again.

Published as “Room to Grow” in the December 2021 issue of Philadelphia magazine.