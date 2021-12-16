Guides

Bonus Room Makeovers: How 5 Philadelphians Transformed Spare Rooms Into Sanctuaries

The pandemic made us get creative with how we use our living spaces. These homeowners took things to the next level.

Recently, we’ve had to become creative with how we use our homes — spare bedrooms turning into offices, kitchen annexes working as classrooms, a bathroom with a locking door becoming a spa where Mom could try to escape for just one minute — just one! — of peace and quiet.

In some cases, these projects went from ad hoc to absolutely inspired. As we all think about repurposing rooms to better serve our new normal, let these redos — from an outdoor television room to a newborn’s sanctuary — offer renovation inspiration.

How a Bryn Mawr Couple Created a Nursery That They (and Their Child!) Would Love

Meredith and Rob Good’s Bryn Mawr nursery. / Photograph by Jon Friedrich Photography

A Main Line miracle baby gets an elegant bedroom designed to last. Keep reading here.

How a Main Line Family Created an Outdoor Oasis by Thinking Outside Their Home

A Bryn Mawr family’s outdoor oasis. / Photograph by Drew Callaghan

Redesigned grounds and shade structures let nature-loving suburbanites “live outside.” Keep reading here.

How the Pandemic Inspired an Empty Bedroom’s Transformation Into a Special Experience for Guests

A Montgomery County couples’s inviting guest bedroom. / Photograph by Rebecca McAlpin

A creative couple’s Montgomery County home invites friends to stay the night. Keep reading here.

How a Bucks County Landscape Architect Created a Sunroom in the Trees

A seamless sunroom in Bucks County. / Photograph by Jason Varney

This vaulted room in Bucks County makes entertaining effortless and working from home relaxing. Keep reading here.

How the Owner of a Gladwyne-Based Cake Company Created a Home Office for Her Start-Up

Mudroom turned office for Sweet Yums Cakes. / Photograph by Rachel McGinn

A mudroom becomes a workspace for a sweet small business. Keep reading here.

8 Tips From a Pro on Turning Your Garage Into Extra Living Space

Carrie Locklyn in her garage, which she uses as a studio for Casper Sleep brand and a guest room. / Photo courtesy of Carrie Locklyn

Already using every spare inch of your home? Think again. Keep reading here.

Published as “Room to Grow” in the December 2021 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

