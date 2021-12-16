How a Bryn Mawr Couple Created a Nursery That They (and Their Child!) Would Love

A Main Line miracle baby gets an elegant bedroom designed to last.

Designer Meredith Good jumped feet-first into renovating the Bryn Mawr home she shares with husband Rob — but one small room on the second floor remained on the to-do list for months. “It was the last room in the house to be completed, because we were always hoping it would be a baby’s room,” says Good, who runs Diff Miller Style & Design. When their “miracle baby” was born after years of IVF, she turned the office/guest room into the perfect space for their newborn son.

To start, they moved what had been her office into the sunroom and focused on classic design for the now-nursery. “We wanted something that would grow with him,” Good says. “We didn’t want him saying it was too juvenile for him in five to 10 years. I like things to be for the long haul.”

Playful and whimsical yet sophisticated wallpaper from Quadrille Fabrics was selected with the baby’s development in mind — patterns are believed to stimulate brain growth. An indoor/outdoor star-print rug from Prestige Mills was custom-cut for the room. “It’s important to me, whenever I’m doing work where a child is involved, that there is durability,” Good says of the rug. This one is 100 percent polypropylene and easy to clean.

She found furniture in local consignment stores, reupholstering an ottoman from the Velvet Shoestring in Wayne. For reliable performance fabric on chairs and windows, she went to Stout Brothers in Colmar. Above all, Good made sure the space would be appealing to her and her husband as well as to their baby. Her advice to other parents? “You end up spending a good chunk of time in there, especially during a pandemic, so make your child’s nursery a place you want to be. There will be a lot of late nights and early mornings, so having somewhere you feel excited to walk into is an important thing.”

Published as “Room to Grow” in the December 2021 issue of Philadelphia magazine.