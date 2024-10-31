Here’s How to to Get a Philly Mascot to Make a Wedding Cameo

Two sports-loving couples share their stories.

When Stephanie Powers was planning her June 2023 wedding, she knew she’d need to make room for one additional guest. Her fiancé, Rory Magargee, was an obsessive St. Joe’s fan — he and his father had rarely missed a home game over the past 20 seasons, and Rory and his parents were all graduates of the West Philly school. So it only made sense for the ever-flapping mascot, the Hawk, to make a surprise appearance.

“When thinking about the wedding, I was like, ‘Okay, how can I incorporate what Rory really wants?’” says Stephanie.

Not only did the Hawk appear; the mascot led the wedding party into the reception, flapping and running figure eights before a stunned crowd. Stephanie says Rory was so psyched that he paused the proceedings — yes, before the first dance — and invited every St. Joe’s alum onto the floor for a group photo.

Nicolette LaRosa connected with her husband, Dean Balis, when the two were undergrads at Drexel. They both went on to get graduate degrees at the school as well, so when it came to planning their wedding, also in June 2023, an appearance by Mario the Magnificent dragon was a no-brainer.

“We spent so much time at Drexel, and we only met because we both went there,” Nicolette says. “It was cool to have a representation of that at our wedding.”

Both Stephanie and Nicolette coordinated the appearances through the university athletic departments, and that process varies with each school and team. Usually there’s an online form for making the request, and the appearance is dependent on the team’s schedule. Fees vary, too. Hooter the Owl, Temple’s mascot, comes in at $200 for a half-hour wedding appearance, while Gritty … well, good luck. (If you can land the Flyers mascot, the cost is in the thousands.)

For Stephanie, the cost was well worth it.

“After that, people were ready to go,” she says. “It really did make the energy in the room so lively. It was a lot of fun.”

Published as “Expert Advice” in the Summer/Fall 2024 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

