A Yardley Home Gets a Modern-Meets-Traditional Makeover

The dressing room is downright dreamy.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

It’s a familiar refrain among parents with grown children: The kids have all moved out, the home is strangely quiet, and the rooms look suddenly bare. What better time for an upgrade? That was the conversation Christie Fleming, owner and principal designer of Phoenixville-based Lennon Nora Interior Design, had with a Yardley couple who have seven adult kids and wanted to bring sophisticated polish to their stark two-story abode.

Fleming was tasked with creating a color story around the pair’s favorite decor pieces across a handful of rooms. One such area was a home office that needed to pull double duty as a guest room. Its aesthetic was inspired by a treasured painting. The new dressing room was the most ambitious aspect of the largely decorative project, with Fleming focusing on creating storage solutions and maximizing square footage while adding interest to a large room adjacent to the primary bedroom. Says Fleming, “The main goal was to infuse a sense of personality into a lot of useless space throughout the home.”

The office

“The office is a great example of how we maximized the space to make it a multi-purpose room,” says Fleming. An abstract painting the couple bought in Barcelona is a focal point. BD Woodwork constructed the new built-ins, complete with a small bench (fabricated by Avant-Garde Designs) and a desk situated in front of the window overlooking a golf course.

The seating area

Another abstract painting acts as an anchor for a guest-room seating area consisting of a velvet chair from Four Hands and a Birch Lane martini table. A neutral Foundry Select rug grounds the room’s saturated hue, Benjamin Moore’s Templeton Gray.

The primary closet

A catchall area adjacent to the primary bedroom was transformed into a dreamy dressing room. BD Woodwork constructed the custom closets. Philly Painting and Remodeling applied a fresh coat of Sherwin-Williams’s Sensible Hue to the closet’s exterior, while the hardware, in a Honey Bronze finish, was sourced from Top Knobs.

The guest bedroom

Fleming created a sense of movement by hanging Arhaus three-dimensional birds above the Four Hands bed.

Published as “It Takes Two” in the June 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.