Philly Mag’s Most Memorable Meals of 2025

We may have 1,000 food photos saved on our phones from this year, but these are the best bites from 2025 that mattered the most.

Some measure the year in birthdays, holidays, and milestones. Others in family traditions like annual visits down the Shore. But the tastemakers here at Philly Mag measure the year in meals. To us, the best dishes leave a lasting impression, marking moments in our lives that are as simple as an indulgent pastry from our favorite pop-up, as poignant as a family dinner that transports us back to our grandmother’s kitchen, and as consoling as a bowl of pasta after a losing streak at the casino.

As we look back on 2025, a year when Philly was thrusted onto the international stage and deemed the dining destination we always knew it was, here are the best bites that really stuck out.

A Father’s Day Crab Boil from The Boiling House

I treat gift-giving like performance art. As an engineer of wonder and whimsy, I like to take a memory, a joke, or an innocuous thing that was said in passing three years ago and turn it into an unforgettable experience. Because it’s the thought that counts, right?

Well, this past Father’s Day I outdid myself, recreating one of my stepfather’s favorite meals: the all-you-can-eat Dungeness crab special at Marco’s in the Indian Springs Country Club in Marlton. It was something he’d bring up every now and again, likely dropping hints to my mom that he wanted to go again. But since a country club is hardly the place for my two-year-old daughter, I decided hosting a crab boil at my house would be the next best thing.

I ended up ordering from The Boiling House in Cherry Hill. I had never eaten there before, but the reviews were glowing, the photos on social were mouthwatering, and they called themselves the “Ultimate Seafood Experience,” so I decided to give them a chance. And, honestly, the self-proclaimed title of “Ultimate Seafood Experience” really undersold it because this was one of the best crab feasts I’ve ever encountered.

I got us the “Dungeness Festival,” a massive tinfoil tray weighed down with meaty clusters of succulent Dungeness crab, shrimp, mussels, spicy links of andouille sausage, cobs of corn, and baked potatoes all coated in a thick layer of Old Bay (naturally), marinating together in a pool of melted butter. It was so heavy that, when I picked it up from the restaurant, the staff gave me strict instructions on how to get it home. (“Carry it from the bottom, or it’ll fall through. Put it on the floor of the passenger side of your car so it doesn’t slide off the seat if you come to a hard stop.”)

At dinner, as shards of crab shells fell to the table and eager fingers slathered in butter and Old Bay plucked shrimp and corn from the tray, I looked over at my stepdad. He’s not hard to read. His facial expressions will tell you exactly what he’s feeling. And in that moment, he was elated. The man is the most selfless person in my family. He is loving and thoughtful and gives so much (sometimes too much) of himself to everyone around him. So to give the most giving person I know a moment of sheer joy made the “Ultimate Seafood Experience” all the more special.

He’s brought up Dungeness crabs a few times since then, but a new memory has taken the place of Marco’s all-you-can-eat crab special. Now, catalogued in his brain under “all-time best meals” is the surprise Father’s Day crab boil from The Boiling House, when he got to enjoy his favorite food with his favorite people. — Kae Lani Palmisano, food editor

The Unforgettable Eggplant at dancerobot and the Tomato Gin Cocktail at Borromini

The most memorable things I tasted this year were both veggie-centric, but in very different ways.

When a friend texted me that he got us a dancerobot reservation, I didn’t think twice. I didn’t even balk at the 4 p.m. timeslot — just snagging a seat at Jesse Ito’s new ‘80s-inspired spot was an accomplishment! So, we rolled in there at the beginning of October and ordered a bunch of plates from the bubblegum-pink menu. And while so many dishes we ordered were great, my most memorable bite ended up being the only one actually carried over from Ito’s Royal Izakaya. I’m a sucker for anything with eggplant, so I just had to order the nasu dengaku: fried Japanese eggplant with miso glaze and sesame seeds. And it did not disappoint. It was sweet and savory, caramelized and silky-soft. A humble vegetable made indulgent. A bit of pickled cauliflower on the side added a little contrast to the richness. My only regret is that we only ordered one.

Speaking of much-awaited openings, my other choice this year is the Pomodoro Martini at Stephen Starr’s Borromini. Having a strong opinion about the new Rittenhouse Square flagship seems to be an even more popular activity than dining at the restaurant itself — no easy feat, since it’s always packed — but the surprising, tomato-and-basil cocktail was enough to ensure I’d return. Tomato gin and basil eau de vie? My curiosity was piqued. But it was balanced and smooth; flavorful without being gimmicky. I’d go back to that gorgeous, copper-topped bar anytime for another taste. — Laura Swartz, deputy editor, digital

Breaking a Fast with Pho & Cafe Anh Hong

A few weeks ago, my son needed a few tests run at CHOP. He couldn’t eat anything that morning, so my wife and I both skipped breakfast in solidarity. As we were leaving the hospital in the early afternoon, ready to gnaw our hands off out of hunger, my phone buzzed with a text from senior editor Ronnie Polaneczky: I have some Vietnamese food for you guys that I’d like to drop off! You home yet? The clouds parted; we raced home.

What awaited us were heaping portions of charbroiled pork and grilled chicken bún and a pile of spring rolls from Upper Darby’s Pho & Cafe Anh Hong (highly recommended by staff reporter Victor Fiorillo who included this Vietnamese favorite in his map of where to eat in Upper Darby). Bún cha (the pork) is my favorite dish on earth. (If you ever find yourself in Richardson, Texas, you must go to La Me and order the Hanoi-style bún cha, which is literally the best thing I’ve ever eaten.) But that day the bún was overshadowed by these spring rolls. Crackling and dense, with just the right amount of chew in the wrapper. I don’t know if it was my vision or just my hunger, but the rolls glowed, almost radiating a golden halo.

You know when you take a bite of something and your body is overtaken by an urgent sense to wolf it down, but your brain steps in and says, “Hold on, partner — you’re gonna want to savor this”? It was that. So thanks, Anh Hong and Ronnie — we really needed those spring rolls. — Bradford Pearson, executive editor

Reconnecting With Polish Roots at Little Walter’s and a Goodbye Pint From Zsa’s

My entire family is Polish, and kielbasa is a staple in our household. So, when I dined at Little Walter’s for the first time earlier this year, I felt like I was back in my grandmother’s kitchen eating really good kielbasa — smoky and hearty with snappy casing and served with a stellar mustard and pickles. The dish is a masterclass in kielbasa, but, for me personally, it deeply connected me with my heritage. I can’t wait to bring my dad.

I am also a dessert fanatic — no meal is complete without it — and the best treat of my year was the double chocolate peanut butter chunk ice cream from Zsa’s in Mount Airy. It’s made with swirls of their own chocolate magic shell, making for a salty, sweet, smooth indulgence. Sadly, Zsa’s just closed up shop for good — luckily, I brought home a few pints. — Laura Brzyski, health and wellness editor

Hype-Worthy Pastries at Manna Bakery

The brown-butter brownie pistachio Basque cheesecake from Levantine-inspired pop-up Manna Bakery. Doesn’t that phrase just sound absolutely irresistible? It was the ideal dessert. Well, midday snack, because as soon as I got it home I was defenseless against its perfection — in looks and in taste. Smooth, nutty, slightly tangy, and sweet but not too sweet. Saif, the owner and the nicest guy in the world, is a genius of sweets. His savory items — especially the chicken sumac bun — are lovely too, but his cakes and cookies and tarts and the like are really where his creativity shines brightest. There isn’t a brick-and-mortar shop, but he does the rounds at the farmer’s markets around town. Yes, the line can be long, but it moves fast, and he might even come down, as he did at my local market, offering samples of muhammara and chatting with patrons. The hype is real. — Shaunice Ajiwe, associate editor

Knowing When to Fold ’em at Angeloni’s Club Madrid

I’m a 41-year-old white man, so this should probably not surprise you, but I’ve got a friend who likes to gamble. I, however, do not. (Journalists typically don’t make enough money to say, “Let me find a way to get rid of this cash real fast.”)

My buddy was coming down from Connecticut to spend a week at the Shore, so I took the train to A.C. for the night to watch him lose money. I was more interested in one thing: the spicy crab orecchiette at Angeloni’s Club Madrid. I’d first had the dish the summer before, right after Angeloni’s refresh, and hadn’t been able to get it out of my mind.

We pulled up two bar seats and ordered some cocktails. I didn’t even bother looking at the menu. When the dish arrived, it was even better than I’d remembered, rich and bright from the tomato, with a depth of ocean brine from the crab and shrimp. The chili comes in at the end, a quiet heat that bonds the tomato and crab.

The rest of the night was predictable; he lost with an ease and quickness that was frankly impressive. But it wasn’t a total loss — we still had the orecchiette. — B.P

Seasons Eatings at 1906 at Longwood Gardens

It’s a tossup between the seared bluefin tuna (delicata squash and a tangy pomegranate glace) or the shiitake skewers (luscious marinated maitakes, pickled fennel, and porcinis), both of which were delightful midday dishes during an October visit to Longwood Gardens. While they’re seasonal options (please bring them back next fall!), they live in my memory, along with the quietly sophisticated setting and the gorgeous view of the gardens, shining orange and gold in the autumn sunlight. — Kristen Schott, deputy editor, lifestyle and weddings

Beer Store Tacos at Tony Burritos California

I always tell folks that the best spot to grab a bite to eat in Manayunk/Roxborough is not one of the trendy spots on Main Street, but a food counter called Tony Burritos California tucked away in the Roxborough Foodery. They have the best birria tacos I’ve had in the city. The ambiance is almost zero, with a bottle bar in the front and a convenience store in the back of the establishment, but it’s a charming neighborhood joint with out-of-this-world authentic Mexican bites. — Olivia Kram, digital marketing and community manager

The Secret Sauce to Ordering at Wilson’s Secret Sauce

The smoked turkey at Wilson’s Secret Sauce. Folks would normally get ribs and brisket, and they are great, but the pro tip is to make sure you also order the smoked turkey, even if you are going to take it home. The next day, you can make it into the most amazing turkey club you’ve ever had. — Victor Fiorillo, senior reporter

Celiac-Friendly Doughnuts at Okie Dokie Donuts

As a celiac family, it’s the little things you end up longing for the most — which is why Okie Dokie Donuts’ sweet and savory menu hits so perfectly. From their corn-dog doughnut and fries to their classic “Funetti” birthday cake doughnut, there’s no better Sunday morning jaunt than a trip to their South Philly window. — Jessica Blatt Press, special projects & service director