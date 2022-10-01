Where to Drink Pennsylvania Wine in Philly

These restaurants, bars and bottle shops ensure you don’t have to leave the city for a local drink.

Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter.

If you’ve never had PA wine before, the idea of drinking it might sound like a Double Dare exercise. But, actually, producers have been making wine in the Commonwealth since before it was the Commonwealth (the soil here isn’t all that different than the terroir in parts of Europe). So, ditch your attitude and try some local wine at one of these Philly bars and bottle shops.

Anyone determined to be a Pennsylvania wine cheerleader should stop by Mural City Cellars in Kensington — especially for the barrel-fermented white made with chardonnay grapes from Coatesville. Bar Hygge, Bloomsday and Art in the Age all carry MCC (along with other PA bottles).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLOOMSDAY (@bloomsdaycafe)

Philly-based Camuna Cellars ferments grapes grown in our state (plus in Jersey and Virginia) using minimal-intervention methods, resulting in nectars made with things like a mix of mead and seyval blanc. Try some at Fountain Porter, the Lunar Inn and Laser Wolf.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌑 (@thelunarinn)

Sourdough pizza place Sally almost always has at least one Pennsylvania wine on the list — think a white blend from Wayvine Winery & Vineyard in Chester County.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sally & The Sally Bottle Shop (@sally_philadelphia)

And check out the board above the bar at Martha to see what domestic selection they’re pouring that day (and where it’s from). There are usually a couple in-state options, like nebbiolo from Va La Vineyards in Chester County or grüner veltliner on draft from Stony Run Winery in Lehigh County.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha (@marthakensington)

>> Click here to return to The Philadelphian’s Guide to Pennsylvania Wine.

Published as “Where to Drink Pennsylvania Wine in Philly” in the October 2022 issue of Philadelphia magazine.