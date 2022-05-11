Townsend EPX Starts Sunday Brunch Service

Plus, The Foodery in Rittenhouse shuts down, Ardmore Restaurant Week returns, and more Philly restaurant news.

Townsend EPX now serves brunch

Chef Townsend Wentz and his East Passyunk Townsend EPX launched a brand-new Sunday brunch service over Mother’s Day weekend. The menu has French omelets, petit sirloin with potatoes rosti, Belgian waffles with foie butter, broiled oysters with lardons and pernod, plenty of mimosas and a Breakfast Old Fashioned spiked with coffee-maple syrup.

The new brunch service is permanently on the calendar now: every Sunday from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. You can check it out (and make reservations) here.

And The Wayward is doing lunch

Speaking of new services, The Wayward (the hotel restaurant inside the Canopy by Hilton at 1170 Ludlow Street in Midtown Village, which we wrote about a couple months ago) now offers lunch. The new team in the kitchen (chef Carlos Cartagena and sous Barbara Voltaire) have just rolled out a brasserie-style menu for weekday lunches and it looks solid. Kale salad with grilled peaches and blue cheese, duck confit heavy on the citrus notes, moules frites, shrimp cocktail with a pickled chile cocktail sauce and corn beignets with pimento-labneh cream that sound pretty interesting. There’s also a sandwich meant for dipping — brisket, fondue, onions and horseradish aioli on a baguette — for anyone who is a sucker for a French dip sandwich.

The new lunch runs 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday through Friday. I’ll let y’all know how that sandwich is as soon as I get there.

The Foodery in Rittenhouse closes

For 10 years, The Foodery has been a Rittenhouse staple for cold beer, sandwiches, and snacks. It was an institution. But now it’s done.

Their last day of service was Saturday, April 30th. According to Instagram, the shop will be relocating in the future, but there’s no details on where that relocation might take them.

Ardmore Restaurant Week Returns

And finally this week, for those of you who’ve been keeping an eye on the way Ardmore’s restaurant scene has been booming lately, Ardmore Restaurant Week is coming up. It starts on May 12th, runs through the 22nd, and offers a three-course, prix-fixe lunch and/or dinner menu at either $20, $30 or $40, depending on the restaurant.

The lineup this year includes some solid choices like Autana, Lola’s Garden, Sophie’s BBQ and the Tired Hands Fermentaria. Positano is doing Italian food, Osuhi has your raw fish cravings covered, and Char & Stave is doing a special cocktails-only menu.

All the info you need can be found right here. But whether you’re looking for chicken and waffles, arepas or hand rolls, it’s probably a good idea to start making your plans now. Ardmore is busy during a normal week. The next two are probably going to be a little bonkers.

Got a news tip we should know about? Send it to jsheehan@phillymag.com and halbertine@phillymag.com.