5 Philly-Area Spas and Salons Perfect for a New Year Glow-Up

Elevate your look from head to toe at the latest Philly-area beauty destinations.

New year, new you? Nah! New year, even better you is more like it. And these new-ish spas and salons across the area will help elevate your look — from touched-up hair and sculpted brows to nourished, silky skin all over.

Get a hair makeover at …

At this posh Center City salon, which debuted this past March, take a seat — there are only five — at the main color bar for services like root touch-up, color balancing, or balayage. If those aren’t your thing, opt for a trim/cut, scalp massage, keratin treatment, updo, or extensions. Or, hit the DIY station where you can style your ’do with Dyson products. 1501 Walnut Street, 5th floor, Center City.

Give your scalp some love at …

Head spas are having a moment: The treatment, which features a scalp analysis, cleanse, exfoliation, rinse, and massage, has been popping up at salons all across the region. We recommend trying the experience at one of the area’s newest, Solitude in Delco. Here, choose from several options, such as a 60-minute scalp reset or a head spa treatment/blowout/trim combo. 413 MacDade Boulevard, Folsom.

Indulge in a little of everything at …

Hygge started welcoming clients in Rittenhouse two years ago, before moving to Old City — and expanding its services — this past September. New to the menu? Massages, lash lifts, and brow shaping and lamination. And of course, their signature facials are still sublime. 325 Cherry Street, 2nd floor rear, Old City.

Stock up on clean beauty products at …

The skincare brand, which started as an e-tailer three years ago, opened up shop in Newtown in March. The bright, chic space stocks Oil Divine’s signature organic and cruelty-free collection — including best-sellers like the jasmine revitalizing body oil and vitamin C dark spot corrector — plus nail-, body-, and hair-care products, supplements, snacks, teas, and spices from other clean brands. That it’s all under one roof? We’re spoiled. 2859 South Eagle Road, Newtown.

Get silky skin at …

Beloved by celebs like Khloé Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen, laser hair-removal biz SEV unveiled its second Philly-area location in King of Prussia in October. (Fishtown is home to its first local outpost.) Say sayonara to stubble from your face and neck to your underarms, abdomen, legs, and feet, with SEV’s top-notch tech. Bonus: There are also injectables, body contouring, and microneedling. 340 West Dekalb Pike, #1000, King of Prussia and 1511 Frankford Avenue, Suite A, Fishtown.

Published as “New Year Glow-Up” in the December 2024/January 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.