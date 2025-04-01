4 Pickleball (and More!) Centers Are Opening in Philly This Spring

What’s all the racket? Oh, just four new clubs for sports like pickleball, padel, tennis, and squash.

Racket sports are on the rise — and there’s no stopping them now! As pickleball remains the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. and padel — a blend of tennis and squash — gains popularity here at home, brands are cashing in on the paddle and racket sports boom in the Philly area. By June, four new multi-sport facilities will all debut in the No Libs/Fishtown/Kensington area. Find the latest details below.

Where: 1325 North Beach Street

Sports offered: Pickleball, padel, and squash, plus golf and field sports

After a pop-up this past summer, Ballers — a multi-sport complex created by Good City Studio, the folks behind Fitler Club — will open its permanent home at the Battery this June.

This place will have pretty much everything, for everyone: six championship-style pickleball courts (with the ability to convert to an exhibition tennis court), three padel courts, and two squash courts — all with open play, lessons, clinics, and more. There’s also a multipurpose turf playing field for soccer, lacrosse, field hockey, and the like, as well as a golf area with four golf simulators and a full-sized putting green with real sand bunkers. All indoors!

Inside the locker room area, find infrared saunas, cold-plunge tanks, compression therapy, and showers. When you’ve recovered and freshened up, hit either the sports bar and grill for elevated pub classics and craft cocktails or the second-floor bar for healthy eats by day and alcoholic bevs at night.

Ballers will be open to the public, which means anyone can book a court or visit the restaurants without a membership. (Pricing for these is still TBD.) However, there are membership options with incentives like advanced booking windows and discounted parking.

Where: 1400 North Howard Street

Sports offered: Pickleball and tennis

Since 2014, Court 16 has been a favorite of New York racket enthusiasts of all ages. (The brand has locations in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and Yonkers.) And on April 7th, they’re opening their first Philly center.

Located on the border of Fishtown and South Kensington, the 14,000-square-foot indoor pickleball and tennis club sees four courts, including three of varying sizes — perfect for the little ones. Like Court 16’s other outposts, the Philly one will host programs and camps for kids aged three and up — you can sign up your kiddos for the spring tennis academy! — plus year-round offerings for adults, like private and group lessons, leagues, and ball machine training classes.

Pricing varies based on how you’re looking to participate. You can see all costs for kids’ and adult offerings here.

Where: 901 North Front Street

Sports offered: Pickleball and padel, plus fitness classes

Over at Front and Poplar streets, Portres Sports Club will debut four indoor pickleball courts — plus a Pilates studio with 10 reformers — by the end of April. A few weeks later, the sports center plans to open two outdoor padel courts and an indoor/outdoor social lounge. (Bonus: They aim to enclose the padel area within six to 12 months to ensure year-round play.)

You can expect drop-in play opportunities, group classes, private lessons, leagues, and clinics for both pickleball and padel. There’ll also be grab-and-go coffee and bites available on site.

Portres will also offer two things we’ve never seen before: combo sport/fitness sessions. They’re planning to run high-intensity cardio and Pilates fusion classes—both of which will incorporate padel and pickleball. We’re excited to see how they take shape IRL.

Memberships are available for $60 per month (though, right now, there’s a limited-time special: two months for only $1!).

Where: 1300 North 8th Street

Sports offered: Pickleball and padel

Come May, Kensington will become home to VIVA, a 90,000-square-foot padel and pickleball club. There’ll be four outdoor courts — plus leagues, tournaments, clinics, and social events — for each sport.

Amenities will include a pro shop — featuring gear and apparel inside a revamped 1968 Airstream (fun!) — plus a viewing/socializing area, showers, and bathrooms.

VIVA has strong Philly ties. Founder Mehdi Rhazali has led Drexel University’s tennis program since 2012 and currently serves as the director of tennis and head men’s tennis coach. (He’s a Drexel alum, himself.) He tells us he’s bringing his expertise in managing sports programs and building vibrant communities to VIVA in order to elevate Philadelphia’s racket sports scene.

Individual, couples and family, and premium memberships are available, and range from $60 to $330.