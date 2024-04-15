Rejoice! Be Well Philly Fest Is Returning This May
Our annual wellness event returns May 19th. Here’s who will be teaching fitness classes and wellness activities.
We are thrilled to announce that Be Well Philly Fest presented by Independence Blue Cross is returning this year!
So, mark your calendar: The 2024 Be Well Philly Fest is happening on Sunday, May 19th from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Bok!
Be Well Philly Fest is our annual event focused on all things wellness to help you feel motivated, empowered and inspired. Expect an array of express workouts (so you can get a “taste” of different modalities), hands-on wellness activities, and learning opportunities.
Plus, there’ll be an interactive marketplace where you can sample and shop from local businesses. Even better: You’ll get a healthy lunch and access to our end-of-event happy hour so you can mingle with fellow attendees.
This year, we are delighted to welcome an incredible group of fitness instructors and wellness practitioners. Here’s who you can expect to move with and learn from throughout the day:
Workouts
- Yoga Mix — YogaSix Rittenhouse
- Bilates (Bootcamp + Pilates) — Steven Westbrook
- Full-body Strength & Conditioning — Control Lab Strength & Wellness
- Rebound Fitness — Soul 2 Sole Bounce Fitness
- Core Mastery — Active Mom Fitness
- Meditative Mat Pilates — In Flow with Alli
- Barre + Box — Lumos Yoga & Barre
- Karayogi — Dave Hem
- Power Fusion (Pilates Sculpt) — Danielle Brody of Studio LIT
- Yoga 101 — Yoga Home
- Yin Yoga + Sound Bath — Monarch Yoga and Riot Alliance Sound Healing
- Booty Barre — The Wall Cycling Studio
- Athletic Conditioning — Arena Fitness & Performance
- Stretching + Mobility — Match Fit Medical
- Hot Girl Jazz — Evolve Dance
Wellness Activities
- Make and Take Skincare — DVINITI Skin Care
- Getting Intuitive with Tarot — Intuitive Jawn
- Cacao + Connect — Lainie Soto and Kristina Slog
- Mindful Journaling — ShrinkChicks of The Therapy Group
- Lymphatic Drainage — Modrn Wellness
- Meal Prep — Prepped by Carly
- Speed Friending — Let Me Know Club
Tickets are on sale now for $45 — and your ticket gets you access to the entire event, including all classes, lunch and happy hour.
So text your friends, snag your ticket, and save the date! We can’t wait to see you on May 19th!