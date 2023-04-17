Where to Score Discounted Massages and Spa Services After Crushing Broad Street Run

After weeks of training and logging 10 miles on race day, give your tired muscles some much-needed TLC — with proof of participation, that is.

Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter.

This year’s Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run is set for April 30th. If you’re participating, you’ve probably been training for the past several months — or maybe you’ve just kick-started your lengthy runs. Either way, your muscles will likely be barking by the time you cross the finish line.

That’s why we’ve rounded up Philly-based spas and wellness businesses that are offering Broad Street Run registrants discounts on much-needed treatments. Recover with a massage, sauna sesh, compression therapy, acupuncture or chiropractic service — just be sure to present your bib or proof of participation in order to score these deals!

1200 Market Street, 5th floor, Market East

At Joseph Anthony’s downtown location, take 25 percent off any service on May 2nd, 3rd and 4th. The discount can be combined with any service, but is only available at their spa on 12th and Market streets.

325 Cherry Street, 2nd floor rear, Old City

Old City’s Kári Skin is offering $50 toward any service over $100. (They’ve got facials, massages, injectables, lash and brow treatments, and more!) Cash in on this up to two weeks post-race — a.k.a., until May 14th.

219 Cuthbert Street, 4th floor, Old City

Schedule your post-race recovery at Massage Studio of Philadelphia between May 1st and May 5th and receive a 10 percent discount off a signature 60-min massage.

1420 Walnut Street, suite 1212, Center City

Holistic wellness boutique Modrn Sanctuary is giving 35 percent off any service for two weeks post-race — as long as it’s your first visit. Runners will especially benefit from a massage, sauna sesh, or compression therapy with the Ballancer Pro.

1318 West Ritner Street, South Philly

You’ll get 10 percent off any massage at South Philly’s Muscle & Flow Massage when you book online with the code BSR23. The discount is good for the entire month of May.

925 North 2nd Street, Northern Liberties

At Nirvana in Northern Liberties, enjoy $10 off any massage or an infrared sauna session. The discount ends on Wednesday, May 3rd.

1401 Germantown Avenue, Kensington

Note to Self Wellness, the new-ish mini spa in Kensington, is providing 20 percent off acupuncture and massage services for two weeks from the date of the race (until May 14th).

1420 Walnut Street, suite 1404, Rittenhouse

Chiropractor Paul Rubin is providing free screenings and Graston Technique sessions for one month after Broad Street Run. The offer is limited to 50 people, so contact him sooner than later!

1229 Chestnut Street, Midtown Village

At Restore Hyper Wellness’s newest location, take 50 percent percent off IV drips, or enjoy two-for-$30 infrared sauna, whole-body cryotherapy, red light therapy, or compression sessions. Discounts run April 26th through May 3rd.

210 West Rittenhouse Square, Rittenhouse

Relieve any aches and pains from muscle exertion with 10 percent off the 60- or 90-minute Recover massage at the Rittenhouse Spa & Club. You’ll get a deep tissue massage combined with a CBD oil that’s infused with wild-crafted herbs for optimal relief. The offer is valid until May 10th.

224 Moore Street, unit 1, South Philly

At South Philly Wellness, take $15 off one-hour Thai reflexology sessions from April 30th through May 15th. Use the code BROADST at checkout.

1 Logan Square (inside The Logan), Logan Square

The Logan hotel’s premier spa invites Broad Street runners to relieve their achy muscles with 20 percent off its sports recovery massage. Take them up on their offer now through May 16th.

219 Cuthbert Street, 6th floor, Old City

At this dreamy Old City spa, redeem 15 percent off services and 20 percent off products — excluding Biologique Recherche & Trudon — the week leading up to Broad Street Run (April 23rd through 30th).