The Region’s First Indoor Pickleball Center Is Now Open in South Jersey

Proshot Pickleball features eight courts, a 1,000-square foot players' lounge, a cafe, and a pro shop.

Pickleball — a hybrid of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong — is the fastest-growing sport in America. If you’ve played, you know why: You need very little prior training (or athletic prowess, for that matter); it’s a great workout; and players of all ages can perfect their “dink” on the court. Plus, Jason Kelce recently said on his podcast that he and Eagles teammate Jordan Mailata are big fans of the sport, so basically, pickleball is a big dill!

The past few years, more and more pickleball courts have been popping up in and around Philly, including ones that are no-cost. But a good amount of them are outdoors — making it challenging to play during the winter — or require memberships, or double as tennis courts. But now, you can try your hand at the trending sport at the region’s first indoor pickleball-only facility.

Opened on February 11th in Egg Harbor Township, Proshot Pickleball features eight fenced courts for different types of play for members and non-members. There are regularly scheduled open plays — designated for beginners, intermediate players, and those who are advanced — where folks play with rotating partners for up to two-and-a-half hours, as well as private court rentals.

If you want to improve your game, opt for a private lesson or one of Proshot’s 90-minute clinics, like the Beginner Introduction (great for those just starting out!) and drill-focused sessions for more proficient players. The center will also host its first minor league competition on March 19th, with plans for future leagues and tournaments to come.

Before or after your match, relax, talk game, or connect with other picklers in the 1,000-square-foot players’ lounge. Or, shop the stocked pro shop before grabbing a smoothie, cold-pressed juice, or energy shot from Pressed in the cafe.

Proshot co-founder Andrew Pessano says opening an indoor facility dedicated solely to pickleball felt like a must-do, given the sport’s booming community. “The only indoor facilities that offer pickleball are ‘tennis-first’ facilities — they simply tape down lines and put up temporary nets for players,” he says. “Our local pickleball community has been growing every year and we were all wishing for a true pickleball-specific indoor place to play where we wouldn’t feel like second-class citizens. Now, the community has the pickleball facility it deserves.”

To visit Proshot Pickleball, buy a membership for as low as $39 per month. You can also enjoy the courts as a non-member for $12 per hour.

P.S. — Local pickleball lovers, especially those on the other side of the Delaware River, can look forward to the area’s second indoor facility, Bounce Pickleball, tentatively scheduled to open in Malvern this May.

Proshot Pickleball is located at 6725 East Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.