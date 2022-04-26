Be Well Philly Fest Is Returning (In Person!) This June

Join us on June 4th for a full day of fitness classes, hands-on wellness activities, and inspirational speakers.

After celebrating fitness and wellness virtually the past two years, we are so excited to announce that our beloved Be Well Philly Fest presented by Independence Blue Cross will be happening in person this June!

Formerly known as Be Well Philly Boot Camp, Be Well Philly Fest is our annual event focused on all things wellness so that your body and mind can feel motivated, empowered, and inspired. Like Boot Camp in the past, you can expect a full day of high-energy workouts, hands-on wellness activities, and inspirational speakers — all designed to leave you feeling your absolute best self!

This year’s Fest is taking place on Saturday, June 4th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Drexel Recreation Center in University City — so Mark! Those! Calendars!

We’ll be releasing the full schedule of coaches, session leaders, and speakers soon (so keep your eyes peeled!), but here’s what you can expect:

A full line-up of all-level fitness classes taught by absolutely dynamic instructors. Expect a variety of workouts, including yoga, barre, boxing, strength training, bodyweight/HIIT sessions, and more.

Interactive wellness activities and demos that cover everything from skincare and nutrition to mindfulness and mocktails.

Talks by Philly-area health and wellness pros to educate and inspire you.

A marketplace full of local vendors so you can test out products, chat with owners and makers, and bring home some swag!

All in all, Be Well Philly Fest is an opportunity to celebrate everything Be Well stands for: community, empowerment, and feeling good from the inside out. And after two years of being apart, we know this year’s event is going to be that much more exciting and special.

Tickets are on sale now for $65 — and your ticket gets you access to the entire event! As a thank you for always supporting Be Well Philly, use promo code BEWELL10 for $10 off at check-out. (The code is case-sensitive, FYI!)

Out of precaution, all attendees will need to show proof of vaccination in order to participate in Be Well Philly Fest. The majority of the fitness classes will be held outside, as well.

So text your friends, snag your ticket, and save the date! We can’t wait to see you on June 4th!