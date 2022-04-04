9 Fitness and Wellness Activities to Check Out in Philly This Spring

Mark your calendars for these springtime events, including our annual Be Well Philly Fest and indoor floating yoga.

Now that spring has seemed to *officially* sprung (goodbye, temps below 50 degrees!), it’s time to stop winter hibernation mode, put away that puffy down jacket, and get the heck out of the house in allllll the pastels and 90s-inspired ‘fits.

If you’re looking to kick off the season with activities that are good for your body and mind, we’ve got just the list for you. Below, check out nine wellness experiences — including a super special facial and lessons in a sport that’s gaining popularity in the U.S. — that you can enjoy in Philly this spring.

Attend our annual Be Well Philly Fest!

Our favorite event of the year is back in-person (!!) this June, and we can. not. wait. We’ll be revealing the full schedule later this month, but you can expect an entire day of heart-pumping fitness classes, hands-on wellness experiences, and totally insightful speakers at the 2022 Be Well Philly Fest presented by Independence Blue Cross. It’s all going down on Saturday, June 4th — mark those calendars! Plus, early bird tickets are on sale now through April 22nd, so snag ’em while you can. $55 early bird, $65 starting April 23rd.

Try floating yoga with sunset views

If you love yoga and want to take your practice to the next level, try indoor floating yoga at AKA University City’s wellness club, Level 28. Every Monday evening through May 9th, you’ll test your balance and get zen on a stand-up paddle board afloat Level 28’s “pool in the sky” (it’s 400 feet above street level!), as you enjoy sunset views from the floor-to-ceiling windows — just don’t get too distracted that you fall in the water…which might happen regardless. Classes are led by Aqua Vida, the Philly-based fitness and lifestyle brand focused on sustainability. Opt for a session at 6 p.m. or 7:15 p.m. by signing up here. $50

Enjoy a luxe facial with locally made products

At the W Philadelphia’s Away Spa, indulge in a facial that is not only fit for royalty, but uses vegan skincare products from Philly’s own Franklin & Whitman. The 80-minute “Franklin’s Secret” includes a botanical steam, a facial with all the works (including two different masks — one during exfoliating and one for soothing), a face and lip scrub, a face massage with a rose quartz roller, an extended scalp massage, and even a coffee hand and foot scrub. Bonus: A portion of all sales will be donated to the PSPCA. Book here. $265

Spin for a cause

Since 2017, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and local cycling instructors have hosted Philly Spin-In, a massive, two-day spin party benefiting patients in CHOP’s cardiac center. The event is broken up into three, four-hour sessions taking place on Saturday, May 14th and Sunday, May 15th in the parking lot of Roberts Building for Pediatric Research (2716 South Street), but you can also participate at home as a virtual rider. To find out more about joining or starting a team, or live-streaming from home, go here. Can’t participate but want to donate? Head here.

Learn how to play a new sport

Earlier this year, AFC Fitness’s Bala Cynwyd location launched the first indoor padel club in the Northeast, PADELphia. Padel, a mix between tennis, squash, and badminton, is super popular in Spain, Argentina, and Mexico, and is now gaining a foothold in the United States. There are three indoor padel courts at AFC Bala, plus PADELphia has an outdoor facility in Manayunk. Interested in getting a solid workout and having a ball? Sign-up for a private lesson, an intro clinic, or round-robin play here. Prices vary.

Dedicate a full morning to self-care

Mind, Body, and Bubbly — the wellness fair put on by Philly PR Girl — is back for its fourth year of connection and self-care. This year’s event is taking place on May 1st both inside and outside Location 215 (990 Spring Garden Street). VIP ticket holders can enjoy a yoga and meditation session led by Thrive Pilates & Yoga, and all attendees can shop from local health and beauty brands at MBB’s signature vendor marketplace. Buy your ticket here. $30 general admission, $45 VIP.

Go on a (mural) run

It’s no secret that Philly is home to a bunch of beautiful murals — so much so that it’s unofficially been dubbed the “mural capital of the world.” That’s why Philadelphia Runner, Mural Arts Philadelphia, and Mural Miles have teamed up to create a new fun run highlighting some of the city’s best ones. On April 23rd, the On Art Run will see you and your running sneaks through five miles of Philly street art, followed by a cool-down with music, snacks, drinks, and a goodie bag. The run will depart at 9 a.m. from Philadelphia Runner’s University City store (3621 Walnut Street). Free, but registration is required.

Shop and support local

Local plant-centered wellness and food biz Get Fresh Daily is hosting its inaugural Black Arts + Wellness Fair on Saturday April 30th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Greens + Gardens (5200 Pine Street). According to Get Fresh Daily founder Jiana Murdic, the event will “showcase some of Philadelphia’s most beloved creators, wellness professionals and small business owners who will be selling their wares and hosting interactive demonstrations.” Vendors include The Sable Collective, Share Herbs, Black Soul Vintage, and more. There’ll also be live entertainment and plant-based fare. Free; registration encouraged.

Immerse yourself in tarot

Gina Tomaine, author of the Philly Tarot Deck guidebook (and former Be Well Philly editor!), is running two tarot workshops this May at Lumos Yoga & Barre. On Saturday May 14th, you’ll learn the foundations of reading the cards and using their meanings for self-reflection and stronger interpersonal connections. The following Sunday (the 22nd), Tomaine will return for Tarot 102, a deeper dive into the practice. Learn more and sign-up here. $25 per workshop; $55 for one workshop plus Philly Tarot Deck.