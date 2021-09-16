A New Strength Training Gym Is Opening in Graduate Hospital

Control Lab officially opens on September 20th, with free classes Monday through Wednesday.

New gym coming to the neighborhood? We love to see it!

Control Lab will officially open on September 20th. In celebration of their launch, the training gym will be running free (!!) morning, lunchtime, and evening classes Monday through Wednesday, with a grand opening party on Friday the 24th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (featuring food from goodbeet).

Currently, they’re offering full-body strength and conditioning workouts suited for all fitness levels. During the 45-minute session, you can expect a circuit-style class rotating you through a variety of equipment, including dumbbells, kettlebells, slam balls, battle ropes, rowers, and squat racks. All classes are capped at 10 participants, allowing for increased personal attention during your workout.

In addition to private training and small group classes, Control Lab will provide nutrition counseling and monthly fitness workshops — the first one will be on the fundamentals of exercise on October 16th, with another session on kettlebells in the works. Plus, the gym will host quarterly “resets,” which are half-day wellness experiences featuring yoga, meditation, and goal-setting sessions led by local providers.

Founder and personal trainer Victor Spaulding — a Camden native turned Philly resident in 2017 — says he’s driven to help people move better through mobility and flexibility work, but also foster community. “Our goal is to help people feel confident and supported during and after their workouts, and know they have a community in their corner” he says. “I want to make sure that every time people come in, they become more and more aware of how they can take care of their body, mind, and nutrition — how they can take control of their overall health and wellness.”

You can check out Control Lab and enjoy a complimentary workout by signing up here.

Control Lab is located at 1624 South Street, Graduate Hospital.