A SoCal-Inspired Power Yoga and Meditation Studio Is Now Open in Fishtown

After launching virtually during the pandemic, The Well Studio has officially opened a brick-and-mortar movement and meditation spot.

Despite a year of challenges, new fitness studios and programs — virtual and outdoor — debuted during the pandemic, showing that Philly’s workout scene is a force to be reckoned with. And now, one of the online initiatives has officially become a brick-and-mortar studio.

Opening today, The Well Studio is bringing yoga and meditation to the Fishtown community (and of course, its neighbors!). The new spot offers daily movement classes, weekly meditation sessions, a team of holistic practitioners available for public booking, and a one-year mentorship program with founder, yoga psychology teacher, and holistic life coach, Marissa Nash.

As for the yoga classes, they’ve got three signature offerings:

Process: A 55-minute fusion of power vinyasa, guided meditation, and breathwork

A 55-minute fusion of power vinyasa, guided meditation, and breathwork Ritual: 30 minutes dedicated solely to meditation and journaling

30 minutes dedicated solely to meditation and journaling Embody: Yin yoga — so, slower movements for stretching and lengthening deep tissue — designed to help you feel more grounded

Plus, the space has got major SoCal vibes: white-painted exposed brick, tons of natural light, woven wood statement pieces, and plants galore — basically a laid-back boho oasis in the heart of Fishtown. (That’s probably because Nash spent nearly a decade on the West Coast, managing one of CorePower Yoga’s Southern California locations.) The Well will also be hosting occasional on- and off-site retreats, including a half-day nervous system reset at the studio in October and a six-day wellness getaway in Tulum this November. You can sign up for them here.

Nash says she knew she wanted to open a yoga and meditation studio since she moved back to Philly three years ago, but that vision didn’t come to fruition until right before the pandemic. Knowing a brick-and-mortar would have to be put on hold, Nash started a digital studio of weekly live and recorded classes, which she says grew quickly.

Fundamentally, though, Nash says the concept of The Well stems from the desire to “create a city-retreat space where people could find rest from the chaos of their daily lives, release excess stress and energy, and then step back into the world feeling revived, centered, confident, and connected.”

The Well’s full schedule of in-studio classes launches today. You can sign up for a movement or meditation session here.

The Well Studio is located at 2620 Martha Street, 3rd floor, Fishtown.