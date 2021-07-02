Be Well Philly Yoga Flow Is Back in Person This Summer

Join us at Cherry Street Pier every Wednesday this month.

After flowing together virtually last year, we are so excited to be rolling out our mats again — this time in person! — at this summer’s Be Well Philly Yoga Flow presented by Independence Blue Cross.

Here are the deets: The series begins next week on July 7th and runs the following three Wednesdays — July 14th, July 21st, and July 28th. All four flows will be led by instructors from Three Queens Yoga, and will each be 60 minutes. This year, we are shaking things up a bit by relocating to Cherry Street Pier. That way, we can get our chaturangas on in the open-air riverfront space.

Class starts promptly at 5:30 p.m., but arrive a little early for a perk — the first 50 attendees will receive a free yoga mat from Independence Blue Cross. After one hour of the all-levels practice to live DJ beats, stay to enjoy a healthy happy hour at The Garden restaurant, thanks to Little Leaf Farms and Michelob Ultra.

To register, you’ll need to reserve your spot here. Tickets cost $5 per session, or opt in for the four-class special for $15. All proceeds will go to Back on My Feet, the national nonprofit (with a local chapter!) working to combat homelessness through running.

We can’t wait to flow with you. Oh, and don’t forget to BYO mat, water, and towel!