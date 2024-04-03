Celebrate Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter With These Philly Events

Grab your sequin cowboy hats, because it's a real-life boogie and a real-life hoedown.

Beyoncé released her genre-bending album, Cowboy Carter, last week, and it is a 27-track journey. I hope you held onto your hat from the Renaissance Tour, because you’re gonna need it: Cowboy couture is on the rise. Whether you’re looking to perfect your “Texas Hold ‘Em” TikTok dance or celebrate with fellow Beyhive members, here’s what Philly’s got planned.

Brooklyn Bowl hosts a country line-dancing party — plus dance instruction if you’re new to boot-scootin’ — with a portion of proceeds benefiting Fishtails Animal Rescue. This party is for ages 21 and up.

$10, April 5th, 9 p.m., Brooklyn Bowl, 1009 Canal Street.

The Best of Philly-winning themed-dance-party planners are celebrating Beyoncé with DJ Kira Bannan playing “similar artists” till 10 p.m., and then nothing but Bey till 2 a.m. The party also promises themed drink specials, visuals, “plus some theatrics or surprises.”

$20.66, April 12th, 9 p.m., Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill Street.

Best of Philly-winning drag queen VinChelle and friends (including Icon Ebony Fierce) celebrate Beyoncé’s new album with a new show. They’ll be doing the whole Cowboy Carter album, front to back!

$10-$40, April 13th, 9 p.m., Brooklyn Bowl, 1009 Canal Street.

Despite what the name may suggest, this event is for ages 21 and up. Ortlieb’s hosts its monthly cosmic country party with live music (by Zachary Lucky and Mandy Valentine), country DJs and line-dancing lessons. Stick around for Cowboy Karaoke after the show.

$15, April 13th, 7-10:30 p.m., Ortlieb’s, 847 North 3rd Street.

Why are they bringing Rihanna into this? I love them both; why is this a battle? Why not “Queen Bey vs. Gate-Keeping Country Radio Stations,” because that’s the showdown I’m here for. Regardless, Evil Genius is celebrating the new album with a drag brunch featuring both divas. Tickets are sold by the table, so be sure to order enough sequin cowboy hats for all your besties. (P.S. — They’re also having a pop-country drag brunch on June 9th, and it’s called Hoedown Throwdown, which reminds me: Miley and Bey’s “II Most Wanted” duet was everything.)

$25-$47 per table, April 21st, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 Front Street.

This Saturday morning (10 a.m.) and Tuesday evening (5:30 p.m.), South Street spin studio Revel Ride will host two Cowboy Carter-themed classes. Expect heart-pumping pedaling, bedazzled cowboy hats, and sing-alongs encouraged by instructor (and karaoke queen), Sheila Finley Marvel.

$30, April 6th at 10 a.m. and April 9th at 5:30 p.m., Revel Ride, 1632 South Street.

All of the parties up till now have been adults-only. The littles will have to wait a little longer, but there’s a party just for them at Sunset Social this summer. Bring the kids in a “Yoncé getup” to sing and dance — they’re setting up a dance floor above the city! The party will also have $3 ice-cream pints, a caricature artist, and bubbles (because everyone likes bubbles).

$15 (free for kids age two and under), June 16th, noon-3 p.m., Sunset Social, 129 South 30th Street.

Ongoing

Need to learn to line dance? Need visuals to fit your “Buckin’”-soundtracked reel? You don’t need to wait for an event, because these ones are ongoing.

Xfinity Live’s cowboy bar has a mechanical bull that’s free to ride! They also sell cocktails in cowboy boot-shaped cups. So channel your inner rodeo queen in South Philly, why not? They’ve also got monthly theme nights for some added festiveness.

Xfinity Live, 1100 Pattison Avenue.

Every Friday night at Tavern on Camac, this DJ-and-dance-lessons collective teaches a new dance from 7 to 8 p.m. — lessons are free! — then plays country sets you can dance to till 10 p.m. Check out their Instagram to keep up with them.

Fridays from 7-10 p.m., Tavern on Camac, 243 South Camac Street.