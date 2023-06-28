The Oval Summertime Pop-Up Is Returning to the Parkway in July

The Oval will feature seven weekends of music, family fun, movie nights, and a giant Ben Franklin-inspired mural.

Back in 2013, Philly’s Parks & Rec department started painting the drab parking lot on Eakins Oval with vibrant colors and filling it with family-friendly fun for the summer months. The Oval took a few years off due to the pandemic, then returned last summer with festival vibes, a beer garden, rides (the Ferris wheel was pricey but gave great views of the Parkway) and even cool domes with trippy yoga and sound-bath sessions.

This year … crickets. And the summer carried on.

But then! An Instagram post from Philly’s favorite party-time band Snacktime popped up in my feed, announcing a July 7th performance at Eakins Oval. What?!?!

Well, lo and behold, the Oval is low-key coming back beginning July 7th and running through August 20th on weekends. Across its eight acres on the Parkway, there will be seven weekends with free music, family fun, dance parties, movie nights, shopping, a giant Ben Franklin-inspired mural and more. They’re even planning a party for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop! Here’s what’s on the lineup.

Friday Night Performances

On Fridays at 6:30 p.m., the Oval will kick off the weekend with live performances on the main stage:

July 7th: Snacktime, a seven-piece brass-heavy band that has become synonymous with a good time in Philly, starts it off with their mix of funk, punk, jazz, and pop and R&B.

July 14th: Raul y su ClaveAche, Raul Cisneros’s Logan Square-based Cuban band

July 21st: The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble, an all-women tap-dance performance group

July 28th: Tangle Arts Tiny Circus, the “portable show” of Philly-based circus arts group Tangle Arts, mixes trapeze and acrobatics with dance, theater, and live music.

August 4th: West Philadelphia Orchestra, a brass band inspired by Eastern European sounds of Romani brass “orkestars” and “fanfares,” brings a show that is “large, loud, and extremely danceable.”

August 11th: Ghostly Circus, a site-specific theatrical troupe, includes aerialists, fire performers, and “light sculptors.”

August 18th: Project Positive, a Philly dance group with a mission: “The organization’s core value is P.E.A.C.E (Positive Energy Allows Constant Elevation), and they work to engage youth to keep them focused on their goals and off the streets.”

Family Fun

In addition to the lawn games and general fun, the Oval is planning some free, child-focused activities and programs every weekend.

On two Sunday afternoons — July 9th and August 20th — Let’s Rock Recess will bring their kid-friendly DJ dance party to the Oval from 1 to 5 p.m. The shows include games, prizes and lots of dancing. Plus, there will be balloon sculpting, face painting, juggling, and caricature drawing.

Parkway at the Oval

Parkway institutions bring art, sports, storytelling and more on select weekend mornings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

July 15th: Fairmount Sports Association: Kids can play in the “mini-Big League Sports arena” and get tips from FSA coaches on how to play like the pros.

July 22nd: Moore College of Art & Design brings an intriguing-sounding printmaking activity. “Using colorful ink and your imagination, you’ll craft a stunning piece of art inspired by your favorite Philadelphia sports mascots.” Gritty art? Sign me up.

July 29th: Free Library of Philadelphia brings literacy activities and games for the whole family. Plus, live kid-friendly music with City Love.

July 30th: Eastern State Penitentiary (activities TBA)

August 5th: Association for Public Art will provide a hands-on printmaking program inspired by Kelly Drive’s new sculpture exhibition Steel Bodies.

August 6th: Greene Towne Montessori hosts a fun-filled morning of craft-making, singing, and stories for toddlers, preschoolers and their families. We’re talking chalk, bubbles, play-dough, arts and crafts … It’ll be a good (and messy) time.

Food and Drink

The Oval is planning to host a rotating selection of food trucks throughout its run.

Plus, the Oval beer garden returns! It will again be operated by MilkBoy, and will have beers on tap, non-alcoholic options and a seasonal food menu from Forîn Cafe in a 21,000-square-foot shady area featuring upcycled decor. They’ll also host Quizzo every Sunday afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m., hosted by Johnny Goodtimes. Bring your team (up to eight people) and compete to win prizes.

Dance Parties

DJs from Milkboy Philadelphia will host themed parties on select Friday and Saturday nights starting at 8:30 p.m., from grunge to pop to reggaeton:

July 15th: ’90s/’00s Night

July 22th: Drake Night

July 29th: Taylor Swift Night

August 4th: Grateful Dead Night

August 5th: Pearl Jam Night

August 12th: Bad Bunny & J Balvin Night caps off an evening of free, family-friendly, Brazilian performances including music, dance, and capoeira starting at 5:30 p.m.

Movie Nights

Grab a blanket and gather around the big screen on the Parkway. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Movies begin at dusk on Fridays.

July 14th: The Super Mario Bros Movie

July 28th: Jungle Cruise

August 11th: Encanto

August 18th: Grease

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with an all-day festival featuring musical performances, shopping and art. Christian “TAMEARTZ” Rodriguez curates this “classic hip-hop party featuring all four elements of hip-hop: graffiti, breakin’, MC, DJs.” August 12th, noon-8 p.m.

Fitness Classes: Community Yoga

Yoga Habit hosts beginner-friendly $10 classes on Saturday mornings at 9:30 a.m. Bring your own mat, and be sure to pre-register online.

Browse wares from dozens of local artists, makers and vintage resellers on July 8th from noon to 6 p.m., and August 19th from 5 to 10 p.m.

Learn more and keep up with upcoming events on their Instagram (@TheOvalPHL) and their online calendar.