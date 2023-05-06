Taylor Swift Parties and Specials to Celebrate the Eras Tour Coming to Philly

Make the friendship bracelets, sip a Lavender Haze cocktail, and pre-game with your fellow Swifties.

Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is bringing her blockbuster Eras Tour to Philly from May 12th through 14th, and whether you have a ticket or not, the city is full of specials to help you celebrate, from events to cocktails. So make the friendship bracelets, sip a Lavender Haze cocktail, and pre-game with your fellow Swifties.

Of course this Best of Philly-winning cookie artist is going to come through for sugar-loving Swifties. Whether you’re more a Fearless-era Junior Jewel or an “Anti-Hero” ghost, she’s got the cutest, most intricate confections to fuel your needs. They’ll be available in the Northern Liberties shop from May 10th to 13th. 800 North 2nd Street.

“So make the friendship bracelets … ” The Craftship and Room Shop are hosting an adults-only evening of bracelet-making and Taylor Swift music. You can even BYOB to sip while you create your perfect Eras Tour accessories. Tickets are available online. $25; May 10th, 6-8 p.m., Bok Building, 1901 South 9th Street.

If you’re headed to the Linc to see Taylor, you can get the party started ahead of time at the outdoor plaza of Xfinity Live with a dance party, themed cocktails, a buffet, photo ops, a costume contest and more. The party is all-ages, and you don’t need a concert ticket to go. So if you want to get swept up in the Swift-mania without the four-digit price tag (and maybe wistfully listen for far-off snippets of the concert in the parking lot later; we don’t judge), this is your best bet. There’ll be a party before each of the three concerts. $50; May 12th-14th, 2-7 p.m., Xfinity Live, 1100 Pattison Avenue.

One of our favorite record shops is kicking off Eras weekend with a Friday-night party. Owner and DJ Marc Faletti will be playing Taylor Swift music all night, and you can compete in a Taylor-themed board game: “Eras (Latchkey’s Version)” fuses Swift trivia with Monopoly-style gameplay. Grab a free “Red” cocktail, and roll the dice. All Taylor albums will be 10 percent off (including exclusive copies of Midnights) as well. May 12th, 5-7 p.m., 1502 East Passyunk Avenue.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour-Themed Cocktails

If you “just want to stay in that lavender haze,” you’ve got not one but two places serving a cocktail named after the Midnights opener. Assembly Rooftop Lounge’s cocktail gets its lavender hue from butterfly-pea-infused Stateside Vodka (along with St. Germain, lime and club soda). The bar atop the Logan hotel recently switched over to a Mediterranean-summer-themed Grove pop-up for the season, too, so it’s worth a visit. 1840 Ben Franklin Parkway.

The Dutch’s Lavender Haze cocktail also gets its color from butterfly pea flowers — along with gin and sparkling wine. The South Philly restaurant has two more Swiftie cocktails: the Getaway (Side)Car and the White Horse. (That last one is topped with a cream float). May 12th-14th, 1537 South 11th Street.