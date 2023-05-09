Where Should Taylor Swift Go While She’s in Philly?

We map it out, based on her tunes.

Taylor Swift will be at the Linc this weekend for her “Eras” tour, but hopefully the Berks County native will be able to explore. Here’s where she — and her Swifties — should go, based on her tunes. And if you need more Swift fun around town, click here for all the parties and specials celebrating her tour.

I was reminiscing just the other day while having coffee all alone.

—“Holy Ground”

Taylor should start her day with a latte and pastry at Three Graces Coffee (1). With its mural inspired by a 19th-century landscape, it’s a serene setting for waxing poetic about the past. Queen Village.

You paint me a blue sky.

—“Dear John”

Perhaps a color-theory painting class at 1040 Creative (2), a woman-owned arts and culture hub, is just the thing to get the creativity flowing. Northern Liberties.

I like shiny things, but I’d marry you with paper rings.

—“Paper Rings”

Let’s stick with sparkles for Ms. Swift and friends. We suggest making an appointment at inclusive, ethical Emily Chelsea Jewelry (3) to create a custom ring. Fishtown.

I left my scarf there at your sister’s house.

—“All Too Well”

Since Jake Gyllenhaal still has that scarf, she’ll need another one if the weather turns. Vestige (4) has designs by Lauren Manoogian, including one with a grid pattern perfect for throwing over jeans and a tank. Fishtown.

So scarlet, it was maroon.

—“Maroon”

Wine is a Swift mainstay; in “Maroon” alone, she mentions “your roommate’s cheap-ass screw-top rosé” and “burgundy on my t-shirt” from an unfortunate splash. So let’s get this girl some good burgundy at the new Superfolie (5) — with its French-focused list — and some champagne, too. Rittenhouse.

Wednesday in a cafe.

—“Begin Again”

Fancy cafe Parc (6) is a must for any visitor, even if only to snack on some bread and take in the scene. Rittenhouse.

Dive bar on the east side, where you at?

—“Delicate”

Head east of Broad to Dirty Franks (7) for a classic dive complete with cheap beer and the chance to disappear into anonymity in a melting-pot crowd illuminated by neon signs. Center City.

We just keep dancing like we’re 22.

—“22”

The 33-year-old and her fans can dress up like hipsters and relive their youth at Concourse Dance Bar (8), which has a ball pit for more throwback vibes. Center City.

High in the sky with Pennsylvania under me.

—“Seven”

Naturally, Taylor’s evening should end with a late-night snack, a dip in the infinity pool overlooking the city, and sweet dreams at Four Seasons Hotel (9), the hotel that towers above the rest. Center City.

