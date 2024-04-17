Tortured Poets Unite: Where to Celebrate Taylor Swift’s New Album in Philly

Looking to join The Tortured Poets Department? Here are the listening sessions, dance parties, and much more planned for Swifties around town.

Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift releases her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, April 19th. If you’re looking to dance and celebrate with fellow Swifties, here’s what Philly’s got planned.

Before the album even comes out, Taqueria Amor will be celebrating Taylor Swift’s latest with themed menu offerings. Starting Thursday, April 18th, order drinks inspired by the TTPD tracklist. “Guilty as Sin?” becomes “Guilty as Gin?,” “I Can Fix Him” becomes the champagne (problems?)-forward “I Can Fizz Him,” and “Florida!!!” doesn’t change because that’s a perfectly chaotic title that works for both a song and a citrusy alcoholic beverage. Taqueria Amor is also planning to team up with nearby Main Street Music for a Record Store Day event on April 20th.

April 18th-28th, Taqueria Amor, 4410 Main Street.

Latchkey is teaming up with Morris Animal Refuge — Taylor loves cats, in case you didn’t know — for a free listening party with something none of the others around town have: a litter of kittens! (While you can’t take home a kitten on the spot, you can meet one and learn next steps to making it your forever friend.) Plus, you get to listen to TTPD in our favorite record shop! This party is free to attend and for all ages.

April 19th, 5-7 p.m., Latchkey, 1502 East Passyunk Avenue.

If you prefer dogs to cats, we’ve got you covered, too! All day long, the dog-friendly bar in Manayunk will be playing Taylor Swift and giving prizes for best Taylor Era costume. Plus, a themed cocktail, and did we mention dogs? Kids are also welcome prior to 8 p.m. (accompanied by an adult); humans without dogs are welcome, too. (Note: Dogs must be registered with vaccine records and Bark Social membership.)

April 19th, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Bark Social Manayunk, 3720 Main Street.

Amrita Yoga is hosting a special pop-up class in honor of The Tortured Poets Department on its release day. The all-levels vinyasa flow with Kiera Missanelli will be soundtracked Taylor’s latest album. Pre-register online to reserve your spot.

April 19th, 6-7 p.m., Amrita Yoga & Wellness, 1204 Frankford Avenue.

Manatawny’s Fishtown tasting room is hosting a free Tortured Poets Department release party where they’ll play the new album along with more Taylor Swift thanks to DJs from Unicorn Party, who will also be bringing a “glitterbooth” (and Instax to capture it all). Plus, friendship bracelets, themed drinks and decorations.

April 19th, 8-11 p.m., Manatawny Still Works, 1321 North Lee Street.

Over at City Winery, they’ll playing through the entire Tortured Poets Department album and then jumping into the Swemo Experience: “Emo x T. Swift chaos,” to use their description. The playlist includes emo, pop-punk, Taylor Swift, and Pop Goes Punk covers.

April 19th, 9 p.m., City Winery, 990 Filbert Street.

Brooklyn Bowl’s getting right to the point, and just throwing a Taylor Swift dance party. The Tortured Poets Department will be part of the all-Eras playlist, too, but it’s just another opportunity to gather and dance (and bowl?) with Swifties. No notes.

April 20th, 9:30 p.m., Brooklyn Bowl, 1009 Canal Street.

Evil Genius will be celebrating by playing the new album in full, along with a free friendship-bracelet-making station and cookies from Madison K. You can also add glitter to any of Evil Genius’s beers by ordering it “Taylor’s Version.”

April 21st, 4-6 p.m., Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 North Front Street.

Wilmington’s historic Hotel Du Pont is hosting a Taylor Swift-themed tea party, with menu items like the “Catching Kelce” sandwich and a Lemon Lavender Haze Bar for dessert. The party will also have a glow-up station with hair tinsel, gems, and custom nail art by Currie. And, of course, there will be friendship bracelets.

April 21st, 3 p.m., Hotel Du Pont, 42 West 11th Street, Wilmington.

Come dressed as your favorite Era for an afternoon dance party of Taylor’s greatest hits (including TTPD) courtesy of DJ Carl Michaels.

April 28th, 2-5 p.m., Garage Passyunk, 1231 East Passyunk Avenue.

Even more Jenny Henny! Riot Nerd brings back its super-popular Taylor Swift night in honor of her newest album. Expect a Tay-Tay soundtrack spun by DJs 21Sparksfly and Riot Meg, plus a drag impersonation performance by Jenny Henny. You can catch the party in early May at Ardmore Music Hall, then later in the month at Underground Arts.

May 3rd, 8:30 p.m., Ardmore Music Hall, 23 East Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore.

May 25th, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill Street.

Taylor Swift drag impersonator Jenny Henny hosts a daytime fête at Underground Arts. Expect guest performances, Riot Nerd DJs and mimosas! An a la carte brunch menu will be available at an extra cost.

April 28th, noon, Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill Street.

Another Taylor drag brunch! This time, Evil Genius gets in on the fun, and Mom’s invited! A lineup of drag performers will celebrate every era of Taylor Swift, and the event is adults-only. Tickets are by-the-table; brunch will be available at an extra cost.

May 12th, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Evil Genius, 1727 North Front Street.

For the Kids

Sure, some of the events above are for all ages, but here are some parties just for the littlest Swifties.

The Rock and Roll Playhouse brings the music of Taylor Swift to Ardmore with a side of fun (think glow-sticks, freeze-dance games and a giant parachute) for the littlest fans. The concert always sells out (so hurry up!) and is a full-on tribute that parents will enjoy too. This one’s on Mother’s Day, and $1 from every ticket benefits the nonprofit Femme House, which helps create opportunities for women and gender-expansive individuals in technical fields of music like DJ’ing and production.

May 12th, 11:45 a.m., Ardmore Music Hall, 23 East Lancaster Avenue.

Bring the kids in their favorite Eras costume to sing and dance — Sunset Social is setting up a dance floor above the city! The party will also have $3 ice-cream pints, a caricature artist, and bubbles (because everyone likes bubbles). Tickets are free for kids two and under.

May 26th, noon-3 p.m., Sunset Social, 129 South 30th Street.

South Philly’s kiddie haven, Beehive at Bok, is hosting a Swiftie dance party for kids ages four through 10 with Music With Ry. Expect pizza, bracelet making, photo ops, and lots of dancing to Taylor Swift! (Note: Tickets are priced per family.)

May 31st, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Beehive at Bok, 1901 South 9th Street.