Inside Mr. Edison, the Bellevue’s New Dining Spectacle

From a liquor-loaded Ferris wheel to classic pistachio-and-sweet-cherry-topped foie gras tartlets, Mr. Edison delivers Gilded Age extravagance.

Listen to the audio edition here:



It begins at the door. A black velvet rope strung along the Walnut Street side of the Bellevue Hotel. A doorman standing in the evening glow. He has spacers and a neck tattoo, a nice suit. And, as you approach, he smiles the biggest smile, pushes open the heavy door, and says, “Welcome to Mr. Edison.”

Everything after that is a dance. A flood of light. Dark wood. Sweeping stairs and a soaring chandelier that looks like a whirlwind of autumn leaves made of flaked sunshine. There are hundreds of glowing Edison bulbs. A towering Ferris wheel behind the bar being ridden by some of the priciest bottles in all creation. And you, in the middle of it all — stunned by the drama of it, out of place in the wash of electric light and luxury.

And this is all engineered. This is entirely, deliberately, the point.

AT A GLANCE ★★★★ Mr. Edison

1805 Walnut Street, Rittenhouse

CUISINE: Throwback American PRICES: $$$$ Order This: Cocktails, crab galette, and oysters at the bar. Lobster tortellini and roast chicken if you’re seated in the dining room.

Because Mr. Edison is a time machine. A restaurant, sure, with tables and whiskey sours and crabcakes and glowing lightning bolts etched onto black glass. At the bar, you can sit and watch the liquor bottles on their ride, drink Jäger-spiked martinis and eat ranch-dusted gaufrette chips with chive dip topped with piles of black caviar and dill sprigs. But it is also an immersive experience meant to take you back to the moment in 1904 when the original Bellevue-Stratford Hotel — one of the most beautiful hotels in the world — first switched on the brand-new electric lighting system in its ballroom (designed by Thomas Edison himself) and forever changed the way Philadelphia thought of light.

Imagine that moment. The shock of being bathed for the first time in that warm, electric glow. And I was awed by it, as I was meant to be. Overwhelmed. But awe isn’t exactly conducive to a wonderful dining experience, so what happened next was even more surprising.

I was made to feel like I belonged there.

And all the lights and all the drama aside, that is what made Mr. Edison work: a service staff that understood completely how to take someone from awe to comfort with a little conversation, a little joke, a little personality. To say without speaking, This is for you.

Mr. Edison is a project from international restaurateur (and Philly-trained lawyer) Jeffrey Chodorow — a man who certainly knows a thing or two about spectacle. And the menu, designed by Matt Levin, is its own kind of time capsule, full of references and callbacks to Philadelphia restaurant history hung on a frame of classic continental cuisine from the heyday of American fine dining.

So there are bone-in veal chops and foie gras tartlets with pistachio and sweet cherry, huge poached shrimp with cocktail sauce, roasted duck with orange sauce in the style of La Panetière, and a crab galette lifted straight off the old Le Bec-Fin menu from when it used to live down the street. Levin’s version is a close copy — light, fluffy, eggy, and crab-rich, so that it eats more like a quiche than a crabcake, but carefully top-browned under the broiler to give it some texture. (And he knows how to get it right, since he worked at Le Bec for years.)

In the mezzanine seats, I listened to servers giving personalized recommendations on their favorite dishes — not a canned spiel, but actual conversations. Mine liked the galette, a thick steak, and the lobster tortellini (served with a beautifully thickened, satiny, slightly sour américaine sauce that was better than any I’ve had in a decade or more). At the table next to mine, a different waiter gave a shamelessly hoagie-mouthed ode to the oysters topped with spoonfulls of lemon water ice, and I was sold on that, too.

The beet salad, with its sour chèvre and thin champagne vinaigrette, was a New American throwback, missing only a glass of half-good pinot and a view over San Francisco Bay to complete the scene. The pink slabs of salmon in honeyed soy and ponzu were forgettable, their shavings of black truffle as flavorless as communion wafers. The deviled eggs were fine, though promised more on paper than they delivered on the plate. But the kitchen’s simple roasted chicken (cheapest of the large plates on a menu that gets pricey fast) was excellent. Split at the breast, bricked, then served as dinner for two with nothing more than crispy skin, tender meat, some vinegar-soaked peppers, and a squeeze of lemon for acid. It was a model of comfort. Restraint amid the excess, even in a place like this where the excess is what you show up for.

Or, actually, not the excess. Or not solely, anyway. Because the reason to come to a place like Mr. Edison is to feel at home in the excess, to feel comfortable there and taken care of. Because to sit and dine at Mr. Edison is like stepping into another world. All that time, money, and craft, all that attention to detail and every deliberate choice — it is all in service of creating that feeling of disengaging from the modern world and stepping into a Gilded Age fantasy where electric light is the greatest magic trick that has ever been pulled.

And the feeling that, every single night, that trick is being done just for you.

2 Stars — Come if you’re in the neighborhood

Rating Key

0 stars: stay away

★: come if you have no other options

★★: come if you’re in the neighborhood

★★★: come from anywhere in Philly

★★★★: come from anywhere in America

Published as “Enter Philly’s Golden Era” in the October 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.