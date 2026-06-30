Philly Chefs on What They’re Bringing to the Cookout

Greek potato salad, porchetta, and sambal are on their picnic tables.

The season of backyard barbecues is upon us, which means it’s time to impress your friends, neighbors, and colleagues with your potluck prowess. At a loss for what to bring? These chefs offer their favorites.

Ange Branca, owner and chef, Kampar and Mod Spuds

My go-to dish for any summer party is ikan bakar. Fresh grilled fish, covered in sambal belacan, is perfect for any outdoor party. It’s lighter, especially during those hot summer days.

Patrick Limanni, executive chef, Attico Rooftop & Bar

I’ve never gone wrong with porchetta. I use a bone-in pork shoulder, braised with white wine, bay leaves, pepper, lots of garlic, and onions; give it a heavy sear; and cook it low and slow until the meat is falling apart. If that’s too much work, the classic hot sausage, peppers, and onions will do. Either way, make sure you’re serving this with plenty of easy-drinking, mid-grade, dry red wine, and your party will thank you.

Jen Carroll, chef and owner, Carroll Couture Cuisine

I keep it simple and bring an angel food cake, which I serve with fresh summer berries lightly tossed in a sumac-vanilla sugar. To me, it’s the perfect dessert; it’s not too heavy (you know we all overindulge at cookouts), feels healthy-ish, and won’t melt away in the hot July sun.

Brett Naylor, co-owner, Wilder

I like a grilled vegetable plate — going to a farmers market and getting a bunch of different vegetables is always fun and easy. Once you clean and cut them, marinate them with garlic, parsley, olive oil, and lemon zest, and throw them on the grill.

Bobby Saritsoglou, executive chef and owner, Stina

Usually, I’m going to bring a side dish, and who doesn’t like potato salad? Especially when it’s Greek-style! I use Yukon Gold potatoes; extra-virgin olive oil; capers; red onion; cucumbers; fresh herbs like parsley, chives, basil, and mint; sea salt; and kalamata olives for a briny flavor. The not-so-secret ingredient is really good EVOO, like Iliada Greek olive oil, that you douse the potatoes with as soon as they are done boiling so they can soak it all up.

Alex Tellez, executive chef, Sor Ynez

I like to take advantage of what’s growing in my garden and bring something refreshing and seasonal. My go-to is esquites made by slow-cooking corn kernels with epazote. It’s the perfect side dish.

The Recipe

Esquites

by chef Alex Tellez

Yield: Serves about 8 to 10 as a side dish or appetizer.

Ingredients

12 ears of corn, kernels removed from the cob (about 9–10 cups of kernels total)

1 chipotle en adobo, minced

1/2 cup white onion, small dice

1 garlic clove, minced

2 stems epazote (an aromatic herb found in many Mexican dishes)

2 tbsp. unsalted butter

Water, enough to cover the corn

Salt, to taste

Directions

In a medium-large saucepot or Dutch oven (about five to six quarts), add the butter, onion, garlic, chipotle, epazote, and corn kernels. Sauté for about two minutes, until the onions are translucent and fragrant.

Add enough water to just cover the corn kernels and bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce to a simmer and cook for about 30 minutes. The goal is for the corn to soften slightly and for the flavors to meld; some of the liquid will reduce during cooking, but it should remain brothy rather than dry.

Serve warm with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, chili powder, and a lime wedge.

Published as “What Are You Bringing to the Cookout?” in the July 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.