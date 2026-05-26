The Anti-ICE Supper Club Is Coming to Philly

Roads & Kingdoms's traveling dinner series is selling out across the country.

Back in 2017, the food and travel magazine Roads & Kingdoms, along with partner Anthony Bourdain, started a traveling dinner party series called the “Banned Countries Dinner Series” which was a direct (and highly political) response to the first Trump administration’s travel bans. It traveled the land, partnering with chefs, educators, cookbook authors, and restaurants to showcase and celebrate the cuisines of countries impacted by the travel restrictions — places like Syria, Somalia, Iran, Yemen, and Sudan. This was a ticketed event, with net proceeds (and sometimes tips) going to various refugee advocacy organizations and legal defense groups.

It was incredibly successful.

Now, under a second Trump administration that is (somehow) even more destructive than the first, Roads & Kingdoms has come back with a whole new program inspired by “an unprecedented wave of mass crackdowns across the United States by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.” Because subtlety is dead in 2026, they’re calling the series the “Anti-ICE Supper Club” just to make sure everyone knows exactly what they’re about.

And this program has been incredibly successful, too.

There have already been more than a dozen dinners held in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Oakland, Key West, and Mexico City — and every single one of them has sold out. Every one of them has raised money for local frontline organizations defending immigrant and refugee communities. And now the Anti-ICE Supper Club is coming to Philly.

On Monday, June 1st, R&K will be rolling into Honeysuckle where chef-owners Omar Tate and Cybille St. Aude-Tate will be hosting the city’s first Anti-ICE dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. This will be a dinner “deeply rooted in Black food traditions,” according to Roads & Kingdoms, and net proceeds will benefit South Philly’s community-led immigrant group, Juntos, which “works to build long-term power in the neighborhood, giving community members the tools to fight their own oppression and live with dignity regardless of immigration status.”

Tickets for the Honeysuckle dinner are $175 and are available here.

A couple days later, the Anti-ICE Supper Club moves to Post Haste in East Kensington for a second dinner on Thursday, June 4th.

According to chef Ari Miller, “Restaurants are an expression of community. ICE violates this sanctity. So we unite against it.”

That’s why he and Post Haste signed on. There’ll be cocktails and snacks, deviled eggs, croquettes, billion-layer lasagna bites, and fried pickled veggies. Amy’s Pastelillos will be there providing vegan options, and the crew from Cake Life Bake Shop is handling dessert. Tickets for this one will run you $120, which includes passed food and one drink (additional cocktails are available PAYG at the bar), and proceeds will again be going to Juntos. You can get yours right here.

Odds are pretty good that, like every other previous dinner, these two are going to sell out fast. So if you’re down, get those tickets now. And if, for some reason, you can’t make dinner but are still interested in giving to the cause, donations are also being accepted.

So good food, good people and a good cause. What’s not to like? We all help however we can, and these Anti-ICE dinners are just one way that the restaurant industry is standing up to help. R&K calls it, “Our small but vital contribution to the fight for immigrant America.”

And now you can be a part of that, too.

I have no doubt that Bourdain would be proud.