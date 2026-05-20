How Leftovers Create the Viral Billion Layer Lasagna

At Post Haste, kitchen scraps are given a second life in their signature dish.

At Post Haste, Kensington’s sustainable cocktail bar and restaurant, one chef’s kitchen scraps are Ari Miller’s secret ingredients. In his kitchen, excess food is pickled, dehydrated to make seasoning powders, pureed into fillings, and shaken into cocktails, creating a menu that proves just how much culinary potential gets thrown in the trash.

The dish that best expresses his inventive, resourceful, zero-waste approach is the Billion Layer Lasagna, a cheeky riff on Borromini’s recently discontinued 100 Layer Lasagna. Okay, so neither dish has even a hundred layers, let alone a billion. Regardless, Miller’s take does raise kitchen waste to new heights. “But this isn’t just about food scraps,” he says. “It’s about pride and craft.” Here’s how he builds this sustainable signature, layer by layer.

The Pasta

“If you want to understand a kitchen’s commitment to food waste, ask how their egg whites get brought back,” Miller says. In his kitchen, excess egg whites from the yolk-heavy tortellini are used to make the pasta dough.

The Sauce

The tomato and tarragon brine that gives Post Haste’s dirty martini its savory essence leaves behind a vinegary pulp that is mixed with Real Philly Schmear from Perrystead Dairy and house-cultured cream to make a rich sauce.

The Filling

For the filling, a punchy mix of herb and green scraps (parsley or spinach stems, for example) is sautéed with onions and combined with a creamy blend of provolone and mozzarella from Caputo Brothers Creamery.

The Crust

“The most classically, ubiquitously used food scrap product in the world is breadcrumbs,” Miller says. The lasagna is coated in leftover bread and fried. The crispy exterior paired with the bright acidity of the sauce gives the whole thing a balanced and, well … layered flavor.

Published as “The Breakdown: Anatomy of Post Haste’s Billion Layer Lasagna” in the June 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.