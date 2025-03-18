Jawdropper of the Week: Huge Modern Townhouse Condo in Fitler Square

This manse in the ultra-sleek Fitler Nine gated community has space for almost anything you might want to do.

Move over, Rittenhouse Square.

While William Penn’s southwest public square may still be the address of choice for Philly’s urban sophisticates, lovers of modern luxury may find the pickings a little greater in the neighborhood at its western edge, known now as Fitler Square.

For instance, consider this Fitler Square modern townhouse condo for sale.

It sits in a gated community of nine super-spacious townhouses built seven years ago at Fitler Square’s western edge. Called “Fitler Nine,” it was the first of several XXL townhouse communities to sprout between 22nd Street and Schuylkill River Park.

The community and the house remain pacesetters in style and amenities.

You enter the community through a landscaped lane that leads past seven of the nine units to this one.

Cross the threshold and you first encounter this gracious dining room.

It’s part of an open main floor designed for both grand and intimate gatherings.

In its middle, a kitchen equipped with a restaurant-quality range, top-drawer appliances, an island with bar seating, a walk-in pantry and a coffee bar ties the dining and living rooms together.

The living room’s high ceiling gives it an extra-spacious feel. And it can double as a media room if you’ve invited friends or relatives over for movie night. The main floor also includes hidden coat storage and a powder room.

Behind the living room, a stone-paved patio contains a built-in grill and a wood-burning pizza oven.

On the second floor, the family room overlooks the dining room below. It also has a media center with a gas fireplace. You’ll also find a guest bedroom with an en-suite bath that’s also open to the hall on this floor.

The third floor contains the primary bedroom suite.

The bedroom itself has its own private balcony and a TV mount on the wall that divides it from the walk-in closet.

Its bathroom has marble tile lining the wall next to the soaking tub and the wall and ceiling of the adjacent shower. It also has a double vanity, a heated tile floor and plenty of linen storage space.

The stairs to the next floor open onto a den whose ceiling rises to the floor above. This lets light pour into the space from the fifth-floor windows. Two more en-suite bedrooms and the laundry fill this floor.

The top floor contains a kitchenette that serves the roof deck.

The deck itself offers plenty of space and a panoramic view. Guests can use the powder room on this floor.

An elevator serves all five floors and the basement, where you will find a two-car garage and storage space.

When you don’t feel like entertaining or dining at home, Fitler Square has plenty of fine restaurants, and even more line the streets of Rittenhouse Square. This place is also close to Schuylkill River Park, the Schuylkill River Trail and University City’s main employers.

If you want to enjoy easy access to the best of what Center City and University City have to offer, then this Fitler Square modern townhouse condo for sale makes a perfect home base. If you want to live large and luxuriously, this is also the place to be.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 4 full, 2 half

SQUARE FEET: 5,120

SALE PRICE: $3,975,000

OTHER STUFF: The $649 monthly condo fee covers common area maintenance, property management, snow removal, driveway heating and twice-weekly trash pickup.

249 S. 24th St., Unit H, Philadelphia, PA 19103 [Margaux Pelegrin and Mary Genovese Colvin | On the Square Real Estate | Compass]