Just Listed: Renovated Extended Trinity in South Kensington

Want a quiet retreat that’s close to all the excitement in Fishtown and Northern Liberties? Then you want this nicely updated house.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Frankford Avenue restaurants. Northern Liberties bars. Front Street hangouts. Even a craft brewery a few blocks away.

All of these are convenient to this South Kensington renovated extended trinity house for sale.

A recent makeover upgraded this house and put it on a lower-carbon diet with all-electric everything. (Just remember to choose your electric supplier wisely.)

Because its lower two floors have extensions on the back, this trinity offers a good deal of flexibility.

Its living room, for instance, could serve as a formal dining room, as here, or as a workspace. Note the how the variegated floorboards add a further splash of color on top of the exposed brick wall and painted stairs.

The eat-in kitchen has an exposed beam, open shelves, a subway-tile backsplash and a full complement of up-to-date appliances.

And behind the kitchen sits a 250-square-foot patio with room enough for both a dining table and a grill if you’d like to cook and dine al fresco.

The upper two floors contain three bedrooms. But if you don’t need to use all three as bedrooms, the front bedroom on the second floor makes a great living room. Exposed brick and an accent wall give it extra character, and if you would like it to do double duty, just put in a futon or sofa bed and you can turn it into a bedroom when it’s time.

The bathroom boasts an original clawfoot tub surrounded by updated tilework and fixtures.

The rear bedroom on this floor could also serve as a home office.

And a ladder staircase leads to a third-floor bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and windows in both the front and the back.

It should be clear that you could repurpose every room in this South Kensington renovated extended trinity house for sale except the kitchen to fit whatever needs you have. Home office space, play space, extra storage, more than one bedroom, a studio or workshop — you could do it all here.

And you’d be close to all the excitement of Fishtown and Northern Liberties, not to mention the emerging scene in South Kensington itself, where you will find the craft brewery. But when you don’t want all that excitement, you will also enjoy peace and quiet thanks to the narrow one-way street on which this house sits.

Finally, this house has one other attractive feature: its price.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 673

SALE PRICE: $305,000

1231 North Leithgow Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122 [James Sugg | Elfant Wissahickon Realtors]