Eagles Tailgaters Object to New Parking Lot Rules

Fan groups say removing them from their longtime spots could disrupt the team’s mojo.

Carmen “Big Carm” Conti prides himself on tailgating religiously in support of the Eagles football team, along with his community of bleeding green fans partying at the Linc and Xfinity Mobile Arena.

So why can’t he keep his traditional parking spot?

That’s the question he raised at a press conference last week at the South Philly Boxing Club at 38 Jackston Street. Conti claims Comcast Spectacor’s parking division is arbitrarily shunting oversized fan buses, RVs, and other tailgating vehicles — his “Go Birds!” brothers and sisters — into Lot D in the Xfinity Mobile arena and Lot N at 7th and Pattison streets.

Comcast Spectacor’s Sports Complex Parking Venture sent the new guidelines to season ticketholders in an emailed memo, citing “an effort to provide a smoother, more convenient parking experience for guests.”

“The changes are being implemented based on feedback from and collaboration with the City of Philadelphia and community stakeholders,” the memo continues.

The new rules — set to take effect on the day of the Eagles-L.A. Rams game on Sunday, October 4th — require fans to remain within their assigned spots in Lot D and Lot N.

Higher parking fees are also now part of the game, but Conti just wants his old spot back: “We’re happy to pay. Just don’t take away our spots we’ve been parking in for years. Bring us to the table, don’t push us into the N and D lots. It’s not enough space, and it’s not fair to us.”

Conti added, “Tailgaters, please reach out to me. Oh, and Mayor Parker and City Council, we need your help. Go Birds!”

Conti’s new Philadelphia Tailgaters Association has contacted, and is waiting to hear back from, Sports Complex Parking Venture about allowing tailgaters to park “everywhere that our friends and even rival fans know where we are.”

The Hungry Dawgs tailgating group said it helped raise over $270,000 in 2025 for the Eagles Autism Foundation, said Sean Holden, quasi-leader of Hungry Dawgs.

“We’ve done great charitable work. And that wouldn’t be possible without this network,” Holden said. “Also, a lot of Eagles fans come to tailgate because they can’t afford tickets.”

On StubHub, the cheapest Standing Room Only ticket at the upcoming Eagles-Rams game costs $228 each. Season ticket holders, and even Governor Josh Shapiro, have long complained about the multi-arena parking gridlock, which may or may not be helped by a $15 million on-ramp to I-76 opening in 2028. The SCPV said that the change is “designed to help ease traffic flow, keep lanes clear, and preserve parking availability for all guests,” according to the memo. (A spokesperson at Comcast Spectacor did not offer further comment as of press time.)

Fans such as Kellie Berrios warn that changing up tailgaters’ parking bodes poorly for the Eagles winning streak. “We are 2-0. You’re messing with the feng shui.”