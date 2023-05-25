Just Listed at the Shore: Brand-New Dunetop House in Avalon

You will rise above it all in this ultra-luxurious house now under construction atop the highest point on Seven Mile Island.

Usually, when someone buys a Shore house, they have three basic choices: Buy a house on the ocean, pay a king’s ransom for it, and enjoy the sunrise. Buy a house on the bay, pay only a princely sum, and enjoy the sunset. Or buy a house nowhere near either and enjoy neither, but you won’t pay quite so much.

This Avalon dunetop house for sale has all the attributes of the other oceanside houses on Seven Mile Island: A lot right on the beach. Fabulous amenities. And a breathtaking price.

But it comes with plenty of space and truly original style. Plus it may well be the only house in Avalon where you will be able to enjoy both the sunrise and the sunset. That’s because it will rise four stories above its lot atop the highest point on Seven Mile Island. It’s currently under construction but should be finished later this year.

The space and the style both come from Asher Slaunwhite + Partners, the foremost current interpreters of Jersey Shore tradition.

This house fuses the deep traditional knowledge of partner Mark Asher and the modern sensibility of partner Karen Slaunwhite, as should be evident from the exterior.

Currently under construction, this house will rise four stories above the street when finished. But because of the rise of the dune, only the top two floors will be visible from the beach, and much of the street-facing side of the house will be obscured by the dense vegetation on the dune. All that vegetation means you will enjoy total privacy thanks to the 27,702-square-foot lot it sits on. (That’s about 0.64 acres, one of the largest lots in Avalon.)

The ground floor contains a two-car garage, a fitness center, a sauna, a lap pool and a powder room.

You enter the house on the first floor, one flight up. Here you will find three en-suite bedrooms, a family room and a powder room in the hallway that leads to the oceanside terrace.

The second floor contains the open main living space. Kiersten Marie Interiors is designing the spaces you see in these renderings.

And as on the outside, the inside mixes past and present. Its coffered ceiling and marble fireplaces — one at each end — speak to this house’s traditional roots. The lighting in these renderings, however, gives those roots modern highlights.

So does the kitchen, with its totally modern cabinetry. You’ll find a wine room and a walk-in pantry next to the kitchen. Large windows and doors separate the main living area from the second-floor terrace facing the ocean.

Two more en-suite bedrooms are also on this floor.

The top-floor primary suite has decks facing both the ocean and the bay. Here is where you can enjoy the sunrise over the ocean in the morning and the sunset over the bay at night. Leave the shades up and you can have the sun wake you in the bedroom.

The suite also has a sitting area, a huge walk-in closet, and more closet space in the corridor connecting the bedroom and the sitting area. The deck facing the ocean also has a soaking pool. You may not want to leave this space — but you will have to in order to use the kitchen or enjoy the beach and dunes.

All this fabulousness lies about midway between downtown Avalon and the Stone Harbor line. That means you can easily get to both downtowns in short order. Stone Harbor’s has a few more restaurants than Avalon’s, and you will also find Avalon Brewing Company in the Icona Avalon Hotel on your way there.

Its price tag may make you faint — to my knowledge, it’s the highest sale price a house has listed for on Seven Mile Island. But given how much is going into this spacious, modern yet traditional house, it’s worth paying.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 6

BATHS: 6 full, 2 half

SQUARE FEET: 7,240

SALE PRICE: $24,999,000

5499 Dune Dr., Avalon, NJ 08202 [Jack Vizzard | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]