On the Market (Again): Renovated Courtyard Trinity in Queen Village

Stylish design that makes the most of its small footprint, a park-like courtyard and an actual park just three doors down make this little gem a real standout.

Lucky you, if you’re looking for a great trinity to live in!

The previous buyers of this Queen Village renovated courtyard trinity house for sale couldn’t close the deal, so it’s back on the market.

Interest rates being what they are, this very attractive trinity may not get snapped up quickly, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it did, for it has several really nice attributes.

Let’s start with its site. You will enjoy maximum privacy here because it sits in a gated community whose entrance is tucked between two regular-sized rowhouses on Catharine Street.

And once you pass through the gate and archway, you see this large courtyard:

This trinity is all the way back at the end of the right-hand row. The owners who bought this house back in 2017 made it lighter, brighter and a little more modern. (Here’s what it looked like then.)

It’s a pure trinity because there’s no room to expand it. Thus the laundry is in the unfinished basement and the kitchen is on the main floor.

You will note that the main floor is set up so that you could put a small dining table next to the corner banquette. Ideally, it should be a folding one that you can store in that closet or on the floor below.

The banquette has a built-in bookcase behind it, a kitchen opposite it and a terra cotta tile floor.

Or should I call this a “kitchenette”? After all, it contains miniature versions of all the appliances you need: an under-counter fridge, a two-burner gas cooktop and a compact oven underneath. (This space should be capable of housing an air fryer convection oven, and I would highly recommend you consider getting one if the one here is not one already or is leaving with the buyer.) It also has plenty of cabinet and storage space.

The two upper floors retain their original wide-plank hardwood floors. You should give some thought to refinishing them.

The second-floor bedroom contains a built-in Murphy bed and bookshelf along with a closet alcove. That means you can put it to other uses when you’re not sleeping.

The full bathroom sits next to the bedroom.

It got a makeover recently that gave it a pretty fancy shower lined with large subway tile.

The top floor can serve as a primary bedroom. Here, it’s configured as a living room with a twin bed that doubles as a couch.

It has a beamed vaulted ceiling, a starburst chandelier and ample closet space. Oh, and another built-in bookcase.

You, your wardrobe and your library should fit in comfortably here, then. And when you want to soak up the sun, the courtyard beckons.

Want even more greenery and some shade? Head three doors down to Mario Lanza Park.

And you’ll find even more nice things within walking distance of this Queen Village renovated courtyard trinity house for sale. Parks and playgrounds abound: Weccacoe Playground, Shot Tower Recreation Center, Sacks Playground and Jefferson Square all lie within four blocks of here, as does the Delaware riverfront. So does Fabric Row. Ditto Bainbridge Green and the restaurants that line it. South Street, Head House Square, and the Italian Market require a little more walking but are still close by.

In sum, this is yet another of those small packages full of good things. And it’s attractively priced to boot. If you missed out on buying this when it was on the market in 2017, or in 2016, or when one of its neighbors was on the market in the spring of 2021, you have a second chance now. All you need to do to make it yours is contact the listing agent (or have your agent contact him) and make an offer. That, and make sure you have the financing in line.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 624

SALE PRICE: $260,000

228 Catharine St., Rear #3, Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Brett Rosenthal | Compass]