Just Listed in the Poconos: Lakefront Modern on Lake Wallenpaupack

This tricked-out house would be right at home in many Philly suburbs. But then it wouldn’t come with a lake.

house for sale lake ariel modern exterior front

This classic modern house presents a handsome face to passers-by. Behind that handsome facade is a fully loaded, strikingly stylish pleasure dome right on Lake Wallenpaupack at 65 Glen Road, Lake Ariel, PA 18436 /  Pike Wayne Association of Realtors MLS images via Weichert Realtors Paupack Group

This handsome modern residence, just over a decade old, might set tongues wagging in Gladwyne, but it wouldn’t look out of place at all in, say, Chadds Ford or Wyndmoor or Buckingham.

house for sale lake ariel modern exterior rear

Exterior rear

But were this Lake Ariel modern house for sale in any of those communities, it wouldn’t look like this in the back …

house for sale lake ariel modern backyard and lake wallenpaupack

Backyard and Lake Wallenpaupack

… because it wouldn’t sit right on a lake.

This one’s backyard backs right onto Lake Wallenpaupack, making it ideal for anyone who enjoys boating, fishing or ice skating in the winter.

(Actually, Lake Wallenpaupack itself doesn’t freeze over in the winter to the point where you can skate on it. But the Paupack Glen subdivision, in which this house sits, has other lakes that do.)

And when you’re not out on the water, you will no doubt enjoy all the indoor and outdoor goodies that come with this house.

house for sale lake ariel modern great room

Great room

Starting with those decks, of course. One of them, along with a screened porch, lies just on the other side of the huge windows and sliding wood doors in the two-story-high great room.

house for sale lake ariel modern great room

Great room

Besides a full-height stone fireplace, it also has a balcony overlook from the floor above and a large traditional chandelier.

house for sale lake ariel modern dining room and kitchen

Dining room and kitchen

Integral with the living room is the first space you enter after walking through the double front doors: a dining room and kitchen that can accommodate a table for 10. Its up-to-date stainless-steel appliances include a gas range with a double oven. (I’m not absolutely certain of this, but the front doors, whose classical design contrasts sharply with the rest of this house’s woodwork, look like they’re made of mahogany.)

The main-floor deck also extends to the main-floor bedroom, one of three this house contains.

main floor bathroom

Main-floor bathroom

Adjacent to that bedroom is one of three super-tricked-out spa bathrooms. Check out the body sprays and bench in the shower, which also has dispensers for body wash, shampoo and conditioner.

guest bathroom

Guest bathroom

guest bathroom tub and shower

Guest bathroom tub and shower

The two upstairs bedrooms also have super-tricked-out spa bathrooms whose showers come with dispensers. The one in the guest bedroom has only five body sprays, but it also has a wand — and there’s a jetted tub with glass side walls right next to it. (The guest bedroom, by the way, has a window overlooking the great room below.)

primary bedroom

Primary bedroom

The primary bedroom has its own private balcony along with a high ceiling and large windows.

primary bathroom

Primary bathroom

Like the one in the guest bedroom, the primary bathroom has dual vanities.

primary bathroom shower

Primary bathroom shower

The body sprays in its shower number only three, but it has a wand and a very stylish (and large) rain shower head.

media room

Media room

And when you want to have off-lake fun, just head downstairs from the great room to the entertainment floor.

game area

Game area

bar

Bar

sauna

Sauna

Here you will find a media room, game room, bar, exercise area and sauna along with a powder room.

lower level deck

Lower level deck

deck and hot tub

Lower level deck and hot tub

And just outside it is the largest of the decks, equipped with a hot tub.

Clearly, this Lake Ariel modern house for sale has everything a fabulous vacation home should have, including a beautiful lake in its backyard. Not to mention easy access to all the other outdoor activities the Poconos offers.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 3 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 3,200

SALE PRICE: $2,300,000

OTHER STUFF: A $200 annual homeowners association fee covers maintenance of the roads and the lakes located entirely within the community. If you enjoy powerboating, Lake Wallenpaupack allows it with no horsepower limits.

56 Glen Rd., Lake Ariel, PA 18436 [Charlie and Lynn Kilmer | Weichert Realtors Paupack Group]

