Just Listed in the Poconos: Lakefront Modern on Lake Wallenpaupack

This tricked-out house would be right at home in many Philly suburbs. But then it wouldn’t come with a lake.

This handsome modern residence, just over a decade old, might set tongues wagging in Gladwyne, but it wouldn’t look out of place at all in, say, Chadds Ford or Wyndmoor or Buckingham.

But were this Lake Ariel modern house for sale in any of those communities, it wouldn’t look like this in the back …

… because it wouldn’t sit right on a lake.

This one’s backyard backs right onto Lake Wallenpaupack, making it ideal for anyone who enjoys boating, fishing or ice skating in the winter.

(Actually, Lake Wallenpaupack itself doesn’t freeze over in the winter to the point where you can skate on it. But the Paupack Glen subdivision, in which this house sits, has other lakes that do.)

And when you’re not out on the water, you will no doubt enjoy all the indoor and outdoor goodies that come with this house.

Starting with those decks, of course. One of them, along with a screened porch, lies just on the other side of the huge windows and sliding wood doors in the two-story-high great room.

Besides a full-height stone fireplace, it also has a balcony overlook from the floor above and a large traditional chandelier.

Integral with the living room is the first space you enter after walking through the double front doors: a dining room and kitchen that can accommodate a table for 10. Its up-to-date stainless-steel appliances include a gas range with a double oven. (I’m not absolutely certain of this, but the front doors, whose classical design contrasts sharply with the rest of this house’s woodwork, look like they’re made of mahogany.)

The main-floor deck also extends to the main-floor bedroom, one of three this house contains.

Adjacent to that bedroom is one of three super-tricked-out spa bathrooms. Check out the body sprays and bench in the shower, which also has dispensers for body wash, shampoo and conditioner.

The two upstairs bedrooms also have super-tricked-out spa bathrooms whose showers come with dispensers. The one in the guest bedroom has only five body sprays, but it also has a wand — and there’s a jetted tub with glass side walls right next to it. (The guest bedroom, by the way, has a window overlooking the great room below.)

The primary bedroom has its own private balcony along with a high ceiling and large windows.

Like the one in the guest bedroom, the primary bathroom has dual vanities.

The body sprays in its shower number only three, but it has a wand and a very stylish (and large) rain shower head.

And when you want to have off-lake fun, just head downstairs from the great room to the entertainment floor.

Here you will find a media room, game room, bar, exercise area and sauna along with a powder room.

And just outside it is the largest of the decks, equipped with a hot tub.

Clearly, this Lake Ariel modern house for sale has everything a fabulous vacation home should have, including a beautiful lake in its backyard. Not to mention easy access to all the other outdoor activities the Poconos offers.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 3 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 3,200

SALE PRICE: $2,300,000

OTHER STUFF: A $200 annual homeowners association fee covers maintenance of the roads and the lakes located entirely within the community. If you enjoy powerboating, Lake Wallenpaupack allows it with no horsepower limits.

56 Glen Rd., Lake Ariel, PA 18436 [Charlie and Lynn Kilmer | Weichert Realtors Paupack Group]