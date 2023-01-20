News

Just Listed in the Poconos: Brand-New Eurostyle House in Milford

Want to become the talk of your Poconos resort community? Build one of these on the lot you buy.

By ·
house for sale milford eurostyle exterior front

Does this look like the vacation home of your dreams? If it does, there’s a real estate agent/custom builder in Hemlock Farms that will be glad to build it for you. She will even sell you a lot to build it on at 145 Brownstone Dr., Milford, PA 18337. Or you can buy your own lot somewhere else and have it built there. / My State MLS rendering images via Service World Realty

I almost never feature houses that haven’t yet been built on this channel.

I’m making an exception to that rule because — if you so choose — this house will be built in a Poconos resort community.

The lot attached to this listing is located in Sunrise Lake, one of a string of resort subdivisions located along Dingmans Turnpike in Pike County.

And the agent marketing this lot will gladly have the builder she represents build this Milford Eurostyle house for sale on it if you tell her to.

house for sale milford eurostyle living room

Living room

One thing’s for certain: This house will stand out from its neighbors in just about every way conceivable.

Not only is it modernist in appearance, it’s also technologically ahead of what one usually finds in Poconos houses.

I’ll let the listing agent take over here:

“With a multitude of options to fit all diverse and ever-changing family styles, this is your opportunity to be one of the first in the U.S. to own a European-style home featuring European modern technology, such as heated roofs, flooring, and driveways, smart home technology, and more.”

kitchen

Kitchen

Now, truth to tell, you can find many, if not all, of these things in houses being built to satisfy typical American tastes. All you have to do is ask the builder to include them.

And if I read the marketing copy for this yet-to-be-built house correctly, the agent’s builder would be happy to put all that European modern technology into a typical American rancher, or a four-story contemporary or neotraditional house, if you want to put one of those on this lot. They would also gladly build a house like this Milford Eurostyle house for sale on any other lot you choose, anywhere in the Poconos.

So if you want your Poconos second home to Make A Statement, this house is the one you want.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 1*

SQUARE FEET: 1,076

SALE PRICE: $439,000

floorplan

Floor plan

*OTHER STUFF: The property data sheet states the house has two full bathrooms, but the floorplan above shows only one plus a utility room. An $800 annual homeowners association fee, payable in monthly installments of $67, covers maintenance of the roads, lake, dam and common facilities.

145 Brownstone Dr., Milford, PA 18337 [Svetlana Tamam | Service World Realty via Zillow]
New construction information page on Service World Realty website

 

Read More About:

Trending

  1. Just Listed in the Poconos: Milford Eurostyle House for Sale

  2. On the Market at the Shore: Avalon Princeton Block for Sale

  3. In the Poconos: Lake Ariel Lakefront Contemporary House for Sale

  4. On the Market: New Grays Ferry Designer Rowhouse for Sale

  5. PHA Housing Choice Voucher Lottery Opens Wait List