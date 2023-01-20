Just Listed in the Poconos: Brand-New Eurostyle House in Milford

Want to become the talk of your Poconos resort community? Build one of these on the lot you buy.

I almost never feature houses that haven’t yet been built on this channel.

I’m making an exception to that rule because — if you so choose — this house will be built in a Poconos resort community.

The lot attached to this listing is located in Sunrise Lake, one of a string of resort subdivisions located along Dingmans Turnpike in Pike County.

And the agent marketing this lot will gladly have the builder she represents build this Milford Eurostyle house for sale on it if you tell her to.

One thing’s for certain: This house will stand out from its neighbors in just about every way conceivable.

Not only is it modernist in appearance, it’s also technologically ahead of what one usually finds in Poconos houses.

I’ll let the listing agent take over here:

“With a multitude of options to fit all diverse and ever-changing family styles, this is your opportunity to be one of the first in the U.S. to own a European-style home featuring European modern technology, such as heated roofs, flooring, and driveways, smart home technology, and more.”

Now, truth to tell, you can find many, if not all, of these things in houses being built to satisfy typical American tastes. All you have to do is ask the builder to include them.

And if I read the marketing copy for this yet-to-be-built house correctly, the agent’s builder would be happy to put all that European modern technology into a typical American rancher, or a four-story contemporary or neotraditional house, if you want to put one of those on this lot. They would also gladly build a house like this Milford Eurostyle house for sale on any other lot you choose, anywhere in the Poconos.

So if you want your Poconos second home to Make A Statement, this house is the one you want.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 1*

SQUARE FEET: 1,076

SALE PRICE: $439,000

*OTHER STUFF: The property data sheet states the house has two full bathrooms, but the floorplan above shows only one plus a utility room. An $800 annual homeowners association fee, payable in monthly installments of $67, covers maintenance of the roads, lake, dam and common facilities.

145 Brownstone Dr., Milford, PA 18337 [Svetlana Tamam | Service World Realty via Zillow]

