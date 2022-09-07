On the Market: Updated Extended Trinity in Fishtown

A new kitchen and bathroom and a large wraparound yard make this trinity a find in a neighborhood where one doesn’t find trinities on the market all that often.

Wood-faced trinities aren’t all that common anywhere in Philadelphia, so that makes this Fishtown extended trinity house for sale a rare bird to begin with.

But: is this really a wood-faced trinity? I’d say yes, because brick-faced trinities don’t get covered in vinyl siding the way this one did.

But don’t let that vinyl siding fool you. This house may not be pricey, but it didn’t get updated on the cheap. However, whoever got the house made over, or whoever made it ready for sale, did decide to stage it on the cheap. But since the minimal furniture in some rooms gets this house over the rarely broken no-photos-of-empty-rooms rule, it was worth every penny spent — and saved.

The update gave the house modern fixtures and features as well as bamboo floors throughout.

Behind it is the room that makes this an extended trinity: The one-story ell that contains the kitchen. This room now boasts sleek modern cabinetry, Caesarstone quartz countertops and Energy Star-rated stainless-steel appliances.

The back door leads from the kitchen to this spacious backyard. It features a wood deck, a crushed-stone center and a concrete side yard to minimize maintenance. The wood and stone mean this yard already helps prevent stormwater runoff, but surely a touch of green would make it even nicer.

The second floor contains a bedroom and the house’s bathroom. That bathroom also got nicely updated with a Toto dual-flush toilet, a black tile tub surround, a modern vanity with frosted-glass doors and 6-by 24-inch white marble tile on its floor.

The primary bedroom on the top floor has a dramatic vaulted ceiling and a ceiling fan.

The makeover also made this house more energy-efficient overall. In addition to the kitchen appliances, it has a Rheem tankless water heater and double-paned, argon-filled Low-E3 windows. Your wallet will definitely thank you for buying this Fishtown extended trinity house for sale.

You will also appreciate its location just off Girard Avenue and a short walk away from the restaurants and unique shops that line Frankford Avenue in Fishtown.

Not keen on vinyl facing? You can always remove it once you buy this house and restore the wood that lies beneath, or maybe replace it with equally low-maintenance HardiePlank siding. Everything else about this trinity’s very modern makeover is top-notch.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 762

SALE PRICE: $292,500

OTHER STUFF: This house’s sale price has been reduced eight times, most recently by $2,400 on September 6th.

1211 E. Oxford St., Philadelphia, PA 19125 [Chris Elwell | Citified Realty & Property Management via Bright MLS Homes]