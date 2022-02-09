Just Listed: Renovated Workingman’s Rowhouse in Manayunk

This compact house got a modern makeover that opened up its main floor and made it brighter all around.

There are those who say that Philadelphia is the most European of American cities. How they reach this conclusion mystifies me — until I take Manayunk into account.

This 19th-century mill town that hugs the Schuylkill has both the topography and the appearance of one of those hill towns one finds in Italy or along the Adriatic coast. But even if it looks Italian, its soul is very much American.

As is this Manayunk renovated workingman’s rowhouse for sale.

Timothy Garrett, founder and owner of Copper Hill Real Estate, has gone into the development business, and this is his latest project, a partnership with architecture and construction firm Studio Torres.

Together, they have turned this classic 1920 workingman’s rowhouse into a simple yet bold modern statement.

And speaking of bold, your friends and guests won’t have any trouble finding you, thanks to the supergraphic address on its end wall.

Inside, you’re greeted by an open main floor whose white interior intensifies the brightness of the light pouring through its windows. The original hardwood floors have been refinished to a high gloss, and the original staircase bannister got preserved to maintain a connection with this house’s past.

The modern furniture stager Sunflower Creations chose to show off this house complements its clean lines, but this straightforward design works with more traditional and vintage furniture, too.

Its kitchen features sleek Eurostyle cabinets, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and a hexagonal tile backsplash that rises the full height of the space.

At the top of the stairs you will find one of those other bold elements: a black chevron accent wall. Garrity explains that this idea came to him and the architect after the project had begun. The recessed wall makes a great backdrop to the ledge, which in turn makes a great place to display cherished mementos, photos or plants.

All three of this house’s bedrooms have ceiling fans that help the climate control system operate more efficiently. And even the middle bedroom has a decent amount of space. Don’t need it as a bedroom? It could serve as a home office.

The primary bedroom, at the front of the floor, has a large closet with French doors and large windows facing the street.

The bathroom offers a touch of luxury with its marble tile floor and tub/shower surround.

Back downstairs, you will find a mudroom/laundry room and a powder room between the kitchen and the paved rear patio.

And outside, you will find this Manayunk renovated workingman’s rowhouse for sale very conveniently situated. Main Street, the Manayunk Canal towpath and the Green Lane bridge over the Schuylkill are just two blocks down the hill from you, and Manayunk Regional Rail station is about the same distance away. You can also walk from here to Pretzel Park, Gorgas Park and the biking-hiking trail across the former Pennsylvania Railroad bridge over the river, a Manayunk landmark.

You can also get some exercise by climbing the hill to Roxborough’s Ridge Avenue business district. SEPTA bus routes run along both it and Main Street, and the Route 35 Roxborough-Manayunk Loop bus connects both and runs down Leverington Avenue, one block away. If you want to hit the Ridge but don’t feel up to walking, this is your best alternative.

Stylish, classy, comfortable, convenient, and all fresh and new: what else could you possibly want in a house? How about a price that won’t break the bank?

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 1 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 1,100

SALE PRICE: $399,500

OTHER STUFF: The unfinished basement has plenty of room to store stuff.

4510 Wilde St., Philadelphia, PA 19127 [Timothy Garrity | Copper Hill Real Estate]