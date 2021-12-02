Introducing the New Priciest Apartment in Philadelphia

This totally tricked-out bi-level penthouse at The Atlantic will cost you $30,000 a month — $5,000 to $10,000 more than the cost of its slightly smaller siblings.

Would you pay $30,000 a month to rent an apartment?

Maybe you wouldn’t, but Post Brothers is confident that someone out there will.

And, to be fair, that nosebleed rent won’t get you just any old apartment. What it will get you is a true “deluxe apartment in the sky” — the most luxurious, best-equipped apartment in the city.

It sits atop The Atlantic, Post Brothers’ tricked-out conversion of the former Atlantic Refining Company building at Broad and Spruce streets.

This is one of four spacious bi-level penthouses on the building’s 20th and 21st floors. All of these apartments are fabulous, but this one on the southeast corner is just a little more fabulous than the others.

“There are a few features in this one that really do elevate it,” says Benjamin Cutler, vice president for sales at Post Brothers. “Size being one. It’s the largest by a couple hundred square feet — it’s 5,155 square feet.”

To be specific, it’s 155 square feet larger. That allows for not only extra living room but some extra rooms the other penthouses on this floor lack. For instance, in addition to the first-floor home office/bedroom and a coat closet as big as some other apartments’ bedrooms, there’s also a bonus room between the coat closet and the kitchen. This could function as a den or as a second home office.

It could conceivably serve as a guest bedroom as well. But since this unit has not only four bedrooms of its own but also comes with an accessory studio apartment next door to it, I doubt you would need to press it into service in that fashion.

But given that this apartment was designed for entertaining on a grand scale, you might want some additional pantry or storage space.

However, I doubt that, too, for the kitchen, attached butler’s pantry and wet bar next to them have loads of storage space.

They also have some nice extra features personally selected by Mike Pestronk.

All of the penthouses have wet bars with wine fridges, dual ice makers and built-in Miele espresso machines. This one has an undercounter wine fridge instead of a full-height one and a second fridge for other stuff.

And that’s in addition to the two Bertazzoni refrigerator-freezers in the main kitchen. The penthouse kitchens are well-equipped to begin with: In addition to those fridges, they have Bertazzoni double wall ovens and induction cooktops, blast chillers, microwave ovens and trash compactors. On top of all that, this kitchen also has two warming drawers and a second Miele induction cooktop for keeping foods warm.

All but one of the bi-level unit kitchens have butler’s pantries equipped with a sink, two dishwashers, an induction cooktop and a trash compactor. This one also has the kitchen’s microwave (its space in the other penthouse kitchens is occupied by the warming drawers) and a steam oven. And there are even storage cabinets under the waterfall quartz-topped breakfast bar.

Three of the four upstairs bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms. The one attached to the northeast bedroom is also a hall bath. If you’re entertaining a large crowd, this bathroom will come in handy in addition to the downstairs powder room. All the bathrooms in this unit have Toto Neorest self-cleaning toilets with built-in bidets, a feature found in none of the other penthouses.

The bedroom without a bath is also attached to the huge primary bedroom. The primary bathroom is a notch above its peers as well. Like the others, it has dual vanities, a modern soaking tub, a toilet closet and a large shower. This one’s shower, however, boasts dual shower heads and also has a steam room feature.

The primary suite closet and dressing room is also as large as other apartments’ bedrooms. It also has a second washer and dryer — like those in the hall laundry on this floor, they’re industrial-sized — and a steam/dry cleaning unit. Thus you won’t have to use the shared equipment on the amenity floor.

Wrapping around all this is a 1,000-square-foot outdoor terrace with fabulous views to the south and east. You can also catch a glimpse of the sunset from its west end.

And these are just the features unique to this penthouse apartment. You also have access to the building’s world-class shared amenities.

One of them sits on the floor above your unit: a roof terrace with an infinity pool, hot tub, dining area and four outdoor kitchens.

It has a dog run and a children’s splash pad, too. (Yes, this apartment building is both pet- and family-friendly.)

The rest of the shared amenities are in the building’s basement. These include: A club-quality, well-equipped fitness center, along with men’s and women’s spas with saunas, tanning rooms and hydromassage beds.

A co-working facility with conference rooms.

A lounge and coffee bar with a full kitchen that can be reserved for parties or dinners.

A soundproof music studio and a children’s playroom. (Chances are, however, that you may eschew use of some of these facilities in favor of your own.)

Finally, there’s a 24-hour concierge and package room in the lobby. Even Steak 48, the high-end steakhouse on the Broad Street side of the street floor, counts: It will gladly deliver food to your apartment.

And this apartment, like the others, has a Lutron smart-home system that you can control from a tablet computer in the foyer or from your smartphone using the downloadable Lutron app. It also has climate control so quiet you can’t even hear the air rushing out of the vents.

“In my opinion, the $5,000 difference in rent for this penthouse is a steal,” says Cutler. And that’s another reason why Post Brothers is confident it can get $30,000 a month for this super-tricked-out, ultra-stylish penthouse apartment: The other three four-bedroom bi-levels on this floor rent for an-almost-as-breathtaking $25,000 a month — and all of them have been rented.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4 (plus an optional fifth)

BATHS: 3 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 5,155

MONTHLY RENT: $30,000

LEASING INFORMATION: The Atlantic leasing office, 1401 Spruce St.; The Atlantic website; 215-839-1007