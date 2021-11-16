Just Listed: Traditional Trinity in Fairmount

This handsome little house is a pure example of the form: no extensions, no kitchen in the basement, nothing added but a touch of contemporary style.

Looking for a decent little starter home on a tree-shaded block in a popular neighborhood?

This Fairmount trinity house for sale has your name written on it, then.

This pure example of the trinity form checks off all those boxes. It’s located on a tree-lined block of Aspen Street, just north of the Art Museum.

It consists of a partial basement and three rooms totaling 630 square feet.

The owner managed to pack a great deal of style into those 630 square feet, starting with its first-floor eat-in kitchen. Its checkerboard floor tile complements the tile counter and backsplash.

A large sliding door at the rear of the kitchen both fills it with light and leads to a spacious concrete patio surrounded by greenery.

The living room sits on this house’s second floor. It has both built-in bookshelves and shelves and cabinets hanging from its ceiling, giving it plenty of storage and showcase space.

You’ll find both the primary bedroom and the bathroom on the top floor.

The bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, and the bathroom has a colored tile pattern on its floor and walls.

It also offers a very convenient location from which to explore restaurants and Fairmount Park in addition to the Art Museum. Two nearby bus routes take you to Center City and University City.

And finally, it’s priced within reach of many working people.

All of these features make this true Fairmount trinity house for sale a perfect place to begin the adventure of homeownership.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 1

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 630

SALE PRICE: $310,000

2416 Aspen St., Philadelphia, PA 19130 [Carol Diament | Compass]