Just Listed at the Shore: Bayside Rancher in Brigantine

Love boating? Love sunsets over the water? Love communing with nature? Then you’ll love this cute, well-maintained expanded ranchette.

People pay princely sums for the privilege of living on the beach at the Jersey Shore, and I get why they do: The sound of the waves as they break onshore is very relaxing, and watching the sunrise over the ocean every morning can be just as calming. Plus, schlepping one’s gear to the beach is much, much easier, and you can walk along the beach at night.

But I must confess to preferring sunsets to sunrises. For me, one of the prettiest parts of the day is the time when the sun slips below the horizon, and watching it set over water is even prettier.

If you’re like me, you should appreciate this cute 1955 ranchette right on the bay in Brigantine.

This Brigantine bayside house for sale has been well kept up over the years and updated where it counts.

Its many windows fill its interior spaces with light, and its neutral color palette will go with any decor you choose.

It has an open kitchen/dining room combo that opens onto a full-width rear sun porch.

The kitchen is one of those spaces that has been updated where it counts with newer stainless-steel appliances and modern cabinetry.

It has three good-sized bedrooms located to the right of the main living spaces. The primary one also has an updated bathroom and French doors that open onto the sun porch.

The enclosed sun porch has two large sliding doors that open onto the backyard. And this is what you see from the backyard:

This house’s lot has 87 feet of bay frontage, allowing for great sunset views.

This also allows for a pier with two boat docks.

And that makes this a great place for lovers of water sports too. You can also get up close and personal with nature at the nearby North Brigantine State Natural Area, a wildlife refuge that also has a “serene beach with tide pools,” according to the listing copy. Or hop in your boat, cross the Obes Thorofare, and explore the salt marshes of Little Beach or Holgate at the southern tip of Long Beach Island, both part of the 47,000-acre-plus Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge. Together with the state lands, these form the largest undisturbed barrier-island territory on the Jersey Shore.

Those are some pretty big pluses for this little expanded ranch, don’t you think?

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: Not available

SALE PRICE: $850,000

1006 N. Shore Dr., Brigantine, NJ 08203 [Billy Creagh and Stephen Calandrino | National Realty Old City, LLC]