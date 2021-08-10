News

Just Listed: Modernized Trinity in Bella Vista

Located on a colorful block, this trinity offers color of its own thanks to a makeover in the midcentury modern mold.

By ·
house for sale Bella Vista updated trinity exterior front

The 700 block of South Mildred Street is one of the few blocks in Bella Vista or Queen Village where the Isaiah Zagar mosaic is not the most colorful thing on the block. But it does have one, and it sits right next to the front door of this contemporary-styled trinity at 704 S. Mildred St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147 | Bright MLS images via Guez Realty LLC

Last week, our featured trinity had a colorful Isaiah Zagar mosaic for its across-the-way neighbor.

This week’s Bella Vista updated trinity house for sale has one for its next-door neighbor.

Zagar mosaics add color and whimsy to blocks all over Queen Village and Bella Vista, but in this case, this house and its neighbors have added some of their own.

house for sale Bella Vista updated trinity 700 block Mildred St

700 block South Mildred Street

The houses on this side of the 700 block of South Mildred Street are painted in a rainbow of colors. All that’s needed to make this the most colorful block in Greater Center City is for the across-the-street neighbors to follow suit.

Related:

Living in Bella Vista: A Neighborhood Guide

As for this house, its light gray facade may not be all that colorful, but you will find nice splashes of color inside.

house for sale Bella Vista updated trinity living room

Living room

You will also find it has a midcentury modern vibe about it, which makes it distinctive for a trinity built in 1915. The main element that gives it that vibe is the open wooden spiral staircase that replaced the traditional one in a makeover.

house for sale Bella Vista updated trinity living room

Living room

The blond wood louvered closet doors and the sunburst stained-glass transom also help.

rear patio

Rear patio

The most colorful and whimsical item in this house, though, lies on the other side of the sliding glass doors: The trompe l’oeil mural on the rear and side walls of its patio.

kitchen

Kitchen

Another touch of the midcentury comes from the mesh between the beamed ceilings on two of its floors and the simple modern decor on each. The eat-in kitchen, for instance, has simple midcentury-style cabinetry and an exposed-brick accent wall with built-in shelves.

second-floor bedroom

Second-floor bedroom

In addition to its beamed ceiling, the second-floor bedroom has a built-in bookcase and this house’s one working fireplace.

bathroom

Bathroom

An ell cantilevered over the patio contains the bathroom and the laundry.

Top-floor bedroom

Top-floor bedroom

The top-floor bedroom, used here as a home office, takes advantage of its steeply raked ceiling to insert a storage loft in the extra space. If I’m not mistaken, that orangish glow illuminating the loft comes from more stained-glass windows.

top-floor bedroom

Top-floor bedroom

Color and contemporary style aren’t the only things this Bella Vista updated trinity house for sale offers, either. It also has a very convenient location, close to two supermarkets on South Street, the South Street entertainment district, the Italian Market, Palumbo Playground, Cianfrani Park, and dozens of great places to dine out scattered all around you.

This combination of color, contemporary style and convenience should make you very content to live here.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 787

SALE PRICE: $299,900

704 S. Mildred St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147 [Ben Guez | Guez Realty LLC via Zillow]

 

Read More About:

Trending

  1. Just Listed in the Poconos: Classic Lake Naomi A-Frame House for Sale

  2. On the Market at the Shore: Loveladies Modern Oceanfront House for Sale

  3. On the Market: New Hope New Construction Farmhouse for Sale

  4. On the Market at the Shore: Sea Isle City Shingle Style House for Sale

  5. Just Listed at the Shore: Lagoonside Loveladies New Construction House for Sale