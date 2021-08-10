Just Listed: Modernized Trinity in Bella Vista

Located on a colorful block, this trinity offers color of its own thanks to a makeover in the midcentury modern mold.

Last week, our featured trinity had a colorful Isaiah Zagar mosaic for its across-the-way neighbor.

This week’s Bella Vista updated trinity house for sale has one for its next-door neighbor.

Zagar mosaics add color and whimsy to blocks all over Queen Village and Bella Vista, but in this case, this house and its neighbors have added some of their own.

The houses on this side of the 700 block of South Mildred Street are painted in a rainbow of colors. All that’s needed to make this the most colorful block in Greater Center City is for the across-the-street neighbors to follow suit.

As for this house, its light gray facade may not be all that colorful, but you will find nice splashes of color inside.

You will also find it has a midcentury modern vibe about it, which makes it distinctive for a trinity built in 1915. The main element that gives it that vibe is the open wooden spiral staircase that replaced the traditional one in a makeover.

The blond wood louvered closet doors and the sunburst stained-glass transom also help.

The most colorful and whimsical item in this house, though, lies on the other side of the sliding glass doors: The trompe l’oeil mural on the rear and side walls of its patio.

Another touch of the midcentury comes from the mesh between the beamed ceilings on two of its floors and the simple modern decor on each. The eat-in kitchen, for instance, has simple midcentury-style cabinetry and an exposed-brick accent wall with built-in shelves.

In addition to its beamed ceiling, the second-floor bedroom has a built-in bookcase and this house’s one working fireplace.

An ell cantilevered over the patio contains the bathroom and the laundry.

The top-floor bedroom, used here as a home office, takes advantage of its steeply raked ceiling to insert a storage loft in the extra space. If I’m not mistaken, that orangish glow illuminating the loft comes from more stained-glass windows.

Color and contemporary style aren’t the only things this Bella Vista updated trinity house for sale offers, either. It also has a very convenient location, close to two supermarkets on South Street, the South Street entertainment district, the Italian Market, Palumbo Playground, Cianfrani Park, and dozens of great places to dine out scattered all around you.

This combination of color, contemporary style and convenience should make you very content to live here.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 787

SALE PRICE: $299,900

704 S. Mildred St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147 [Ben Guez | Guez Realty LLC via Zillow]