On the Market: Courtyard Trinity in Queen Village

This trinity is unusual both for its wide rectangular footprint and for the colorful Isaiah Zagar mural that greets you every time you come home.

Both Queen Village and Bella Vista have plenty of little pedestrian lanes and courtyards lined with trinities, like the gated one on which this Queen Village courtyard trinity house for sale sits.

And both Queen Village and Bella Vista are dotted with colorful, whimsical Isaiah Zagar mosaics. Both homeowners and passers-by are charmed by these artworks that grace facades and side walls of houses throughout both neighborhoods. Zagar lives and works in Bella Vista, where you will also find his masterwork, Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens.

But there are only a very few places where you could live in a courtyard trinity on a little pedestrian lane lined with an Isaiah Zagar mosaic.

This gated court off Carpenter Street in Queen Village is one such place.

The crown of its gate should tip you off that you’re in for a touch of magic once you pass through it.

And this is what you see once you pass through it:

This Queen Village courtyard trinity house for sale is unusual in several other ways too.

One of them is not readily apparent from the outside but becomes clear as soon as you walk in the front door.

This trinity is actually wider than it is deep. Where a typical trinity would have room for one living-room window next to its front door, this one has two. That living room also has an unusual, curving, stucco-covered grotto-like alcove in one corner.

Another feature that makes this trinity unusual is its straight staircase. The one leading down to the basement does curve at its bottom, where it enters the eat-in kitchen. In addition to up-to-date appliances and granite countertops, it has room for a dining table with banquette seating. A former half bath on this level got turned into a pantry.

The bathroom and a smaller bedroom occupy the second floor. You’ll find the laundry facilities in the bathroom.

The bedroom currently serves as a large California Closet, but you could convert it for use as a home office or guest room.

And the bedroom on the top floor has a vaulted ceiling and built-in bookshelves.

This house has been updated from bottom to top within the past few years: New central air conditioning and a new washer and dryer in 2017, and a new silver roof in 2018.

It’s also conveniently located close to the Delaware riverfront, South Street dining and shopping, Head House Square, Fabric Row and Bainbridge Green.

The listing agent says this Queen Village courtyard trinity house for sale “is on trend, has character, and is efficient and inexpensive.” Sounds like a very accurate description to me, and that’s not even including that Zagar mural.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 805

SALE PRICE: $280,000

136-B Carpenter St., Philadephia, Pa. 19147 [Michael V. Giuda and Rose R. Carangi | Keller Williams Philadelphia]