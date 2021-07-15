Just Listed: Modern Condo with Original Art in Old City

Because an art-loving lawyer did him a solid, artist Isaiah Zagar gave him a token of his gratitude. It comes with this spacious modern condo.

Beloved local folk artist Isaiah Zagar has brightened many a facade in this city with his whimsical mosaic murals, and his Magic Gardens on South Street delight visitors from far and wide.

This Old City modern condo for sale comes with some Zagar magic built-in.

How did it get here? Here’s the backstory:

This condo was the home of a noted local real estate lawyer, Richard R. Goldberg of Ballard Spahr. When he wasn’t helping developers from The Rouse Company to Loews Hotels and beyond get their projects past the legal obstacle course, he was doing two other things: amassing a stunning collection of contemporary art and assisting local nonprofits with their legal needs pro bono.

It was in that latter line of work that Goldberg met Zagar and managed to add another piece to his collection.

When another developer threatened Zagar’s masterpiece with destruction if he could not buy the empty lots he had created it on for $300,000, artists and ordinary citizens all over the city contributed the scratch that allowed him to buy them. But in order to handle all those donations, he had to form a nonprofit organization to receive them and to manage the property. Goldberg helped Zagar incorporate Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

As a token of gratitude for his work, Zagar created a coffeehouse mosaic for the kitchen bar of this condo in Old City’s York Square building.

Goldberg passed away this past May 21st, and this condo is now being sold as part of the disposition of his estate.

Unfortunately, the other fabulous works of art you see in these photos aren’t included in the package. If you would like to obtain some of them, you will probably have to deal with the executor of the estate or whoever they designate to dispose of objects in it. (Goldberg left no heirs.)

Should you manage to do that, this sunny condo makes a great backdrop for them, as these photos should make clear.

It has two bedrooms that bracket a large, open-plan main living area lit by factory-style windows.

The main living area has three parts: a 12-foot-by-12-foot dining room, a 20-foot by 24-foot living room and an open kitchen with bar seating.

The kitchen has been upgraded from the one originally included in this 15-year-old condo building with new appliances and metallic-brick tile backsplash.

The primary bedroom is spacious, and both bathrooms have also been improved.

The primary bathroom has a dual vanity, stall shower and soaking tub.

One of the two bedrooms functions as a home office, and you’ll also find a work desk and laundry in the foyer.

Because the windows in this Old City modern condo for sale face south and west, you will get abundant sunshine all year round.

Not to mention the chance to enjoy golden sunsets from the balcony, which looks out on historic St. Augustine’s Church, a 225-year-old Catholic congregation housed in a building that replaced the original church after nativist rioters destroyed it in 1844.

And the chance to enjoy all the shops, restaurants and art galleries that lie just to your south in Old City’s commercial district.

And that means that if you can’t buy artwork from Goldberg’s collection, you will have plenty of other options for decking your walls.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 1,898

SALE PRICE: $850,000

OTHER STUFF: This condo also comes with deeded parking for one car in the building’s underground garage. A $1,100 per month condo fee covers insurance and maintenance of the building and common facilities consisting of a lounge, concierge desk, storage rooms and fitness center.

317-19 Vine St. #301, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106 [Marcus Saitschenko | Coldwell Banker Realty]