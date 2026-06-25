Olympian Justin Best’s Water Works Wedding Captivated With Old Hollywood Glamour

Dunkin’ Donuts surprised the couple with customized pastries topped with their engagement and Instagram photos.

When Lainey Duncan and Justin Best went on their first date in 2015 (she was a junior and he was a senior at Unionville High School in Kennett Square), Justin declared that he wanted to go to the Olympics. Six years later, he did just that — first competing in the COVID-delayed Summer Games in Tokyo and then winning a gold medal in rowing at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. But Justin wasn’t the only one to get big-time bling while abroad: In the shadows of the Eiffel Tower, on the set of the Today show, he presented a ring to Lainey and proposed.

Their wedding was equally cinematic, a swanky fete that kicked off with a welcome party at Fairmount Rowing Club’s historic building on Boathouse Row (naturally). The next day, 185 guests gathered at Water Works by Cescaphe for a touching ceremony that honored the high-school sweethearts’ decade-long relationship, followed by a reception inspired by their love of vintage aesthetics, fashion, and film.

Old black-and-white movies and musicals were projected onto a video wall behind the stage, and a classic film-strip photo booth (with a fake Olympic gold medal as a prop) was set up during the reception.

Personalized newspapers with photos of the couple were scattered around the cocktail hour.

A sweetheart table, also papered with custom newspapers, was framed by a lush arch of greenery, roses, and hydrangeas.

“Seeing all the spaces come together as we had dreamed them up in real life was crazy!” says Lainey, who paired her lace Netta BenShabu dress with a vintage leopard jacket, and held a bouquet of anthuriums, lilies, and trailing amaranthus, by Daughter Floral.

Her second look — a one-shoulder feather-trimmed dress by Taller Marmo — was pure Old Hollywood glam. “I wanted something that would be comfortable and easy to dance in because Justin and I love to dance,” she says.

And dance they did: The newlyweds twirled beneath a hanging display of greenery and disco balls by Beautiful Blooms, while an old film was projected behind the stage.

But it wasn’t all vintage grandeur: The couple, who are devoted fans of Dunkin’ Donuts, had a Dunkin’ food truck parked outside the venue. On the menu? Drinks based on the newlyweds’ usual orders (caramel iced coffee and pumpkin cold brew) and, of course, doughnuts..

Perhaps the sweetest touch? Dunkin’ surprised Lainey and Justin with customized pastries topped with their engagement and Instagram photos.

THE DETAILS

Photography: Minh Cao of Du Soleil Photographie | Venue: Water Works by Cescaphe | Event Planning: Alexandra Kalman (main planner); Emily Reynolds of Emily Ever After (assistant); Zoe McElroy (Cescaphe) | Florals: Daughter Floral | Catering & Cake: Cescaphe | Gowns: Netta BenShabu from Jaxon James (ceremony); Taller Marmo (second look) | Tux: Custom jacket by the bride; Suitsupply (pants) | Rings: Indulgence Jewelers | Hair: Brittany Ash of Hair Wizardry | Makeup: Aleksandra Ambrozy Makeup & Hair | Invitations: Minted | Entertainment: Morris String Quartet (ceremony and cocktail hour); Ibiza by EBE Talent (reception) | Rentals: Beautiful Blooms | Officiant: Timothy Kutchner (friend of the couple’s) | Videographer: Eamon Glavin | Photobooth: Majestic Photobooth | Food Truck: Dunkin’ Donuts

Published as “Lainey & Justin” in the Summer/Fall 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

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