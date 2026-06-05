Calder Gardens Was the Backdrop for This Stunning First Look

Doug Ardekani and Kaylyn Guthrie were the first couple to take their wedding portraits at the new cultural institution.

When Kaylyn Guthrie and Doug Ardekani were planning their October 2025 wedding, they knew they wanted to showcase Philadelphia, the city where they fell in love. They’d settled on the iconic Philly landmark Water Works by Cescaphe for their ceremony and reception — but they also wanted something special for their first look.

A perfect location? The recently opened Calder Gardens, the gorgeous, nature-driven cultural institution on the Parkway. The Logan Square couple often strolled past the museum during its construction; they knew it would be opening close to their wedding date and decided to see if they could stop there beforehand. When they found out they could — and would be the first couple to take first-look portraits there — they were thrilled.

“We loved the blend of art, architecture (with the stunning reflective wall of the building), and the serene garden,” Kaylyn says.

Their photographer, Emily Wren, snapped the beautiful moment: when Kaylyn tapped Doug on the shoulder, and he turned to see her for the first time in her timeless white gown from East Passyunk’s Kinfolk Bride.

Like many Philly couples, this city has been a part of their love story from the beginning. On their first date, they went to Elbow Lane, Harp & Crown’s basement bar and bowling alley. They returned to Harp & Crown for their rehearsal dinner. “A lot of our friends and family were traveling from outside of the city, so we were excited to incorporate iconic scenes and places in the city,” says Kaylyn of their wedding event destinations.

Case in point: After their stop at Calder Gardens, the wedding party swung by the Philadelphia Museum of Art for photos. (The bride’s bouquet, created by Beautiful Blooms, featured tulips, roses, mini calla lilies, dahlias, and dendrobiums. Each bridesmaid carried a hand-tied bouquet featuring one of the flowers.)

And, because it was important to the couple to incorporate their dog, Benny, the trio posed for photos in a gazebo overlooking the Schuylkill.

When it came to the ceremony, it was an instant classic, thanks to the couple’s all-white color palette.

Kaylyn’s brother, Dustin McFalls, acted as their officiant.

“He brought so many elements of humor and personal details to the script,” Kaylyn says. “I was so proud and could not have imagined a better officiant.”

The reception was equally personal. The guestbook included photos of the couple’s memories with each guest, organized by table number. “We thought it would be special for our guests to reminisce while signing,” says Kaylyn.

To prep for their first dance, to Prince’s “I Wanna Be Your Lover,” the couple had taken lessons at Old City’s Fred Astaire Dance Studios.

And because the couple had bonded over the fact that they both play guitar and love live music, they wanted to have a band for their festivities. London from EBE was up to the task — but the newlyweds couldn’t resist the opportunity to join in the fun, too.

Doug broke out his guitar and played a couple of songs with the band as a surprise to Kaylyn. “This was so sweet and gave all our friends and family a look into something we shared in our relationship,” she says.

Kaylyn also stepped up to the mic. Instead of doing a traditional father/daughter dance, she performed Paul Simon’s “Father and Daughter” with her dad. Her brother and stepsister got in on the performance as well, playing rhythm guitar and acting as a backup dancer, respectively.

“Having bonded with both Kaylyn and her father over music, and knowing how much it meant to them to perform together, this was easily my favorite moment,” says Doug.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Emily Wren | Venue: Water Works by Cescaphe | Planning/Design & Catering: Cescaphe | Florals: Beautiful Blooms | Gowns: NeWhite from Kinfolk Bride (ceremony); Grace Loves Lace (reception) | Hair & Makeup: Aleksandra Ambrozy Makeup & Hair | Tux: The Black Tux | Entertainment: London from EBE | Invitations: Minted | Officiant: Dustin McFalls (bride’s brother) | Rings: Benari Jewelers (engagement); Cartier (wedding band) | Videographer: Film Factory | Dance Lessons and Choreography: Fred Astaire Dance Studios | Rehearsal Dinner: Harp & Crown

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