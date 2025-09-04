A Modern BLDG39 at the Arsenal Wedding With Plenty of Surprising Twists

The bride bought her Danielle Frankel dress via a Pinterest post from a woman in Texas.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

Sharae Heath and Jacob King’s wedding wasn’t the first time the couple had lived out their love story in public. They’d met in 2020 on Philly Is Blind, a localized version of Netflix’s dating show that screened on Facebook, where singles speed-dated with their cameras off. “The first time we saw each other was during the finale,” Sharae says.

They’d take another leap of faith when planning their union, hosting it in Philly despite having moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, in 2023. Sharae, a wedding planner­ in Florida, coordinated nearly everything long-distance, with help from Philly-based Events With ShaBars.

The venue, BLDG39 at the Arsenal, was a sure bet. Constructed in 1917 as part of a World War I munitions complex, the building honored Jacob’s service in the Army; its industrial vibe, softened by floral arrangements, captured the couple’s modern aesthetic. But the bride’s gown was yet another gamble. “I fell in love with a dress on Pinterest,” Sharae says. “I reached out to the woman in the post, and she ended up selling it to me!” The elegant Danielle Frankel gown, shipped from a stranger in Texas, arrived two months before the wedding — proving again that leaps of faith are worth taking.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Kadey Kia Photography | Venue: BLDG39 at the Arsenal | Event Coordination & Planning: Sharae Heath of Coastal Coordinating (bride); Events With ShaBars | Bride’s Gown: Danielle Frankel | Hair & Makeup: Made Up on the Go

Published as “Sharae & Jacob” in the Summer/Fall 2025 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

Get more great content from Philadelphia Wedding:

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | NEWSLETTER

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.