Fringe Pendants and Hanging Florals Made This Wedding Pop

Custom condoms for guests were among the clever details.

When Annie Schwartz and Daniel Cohen began planning their wedding, they knew they wanted something original, a bold celebration that broke the mold — or, in their words, “a big Jewish blowout.” Lilah, the Fishtown event space helmed by Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook’s hospitality group, CookNSolo, was the ideal setting: a contemporary, industrial space with a wall of massive iron sliding doors, exposed brick, and soaring ceilings.

The Fishtown pair, who connected on a dating app in 2020 (their first real-world encounter was on a foggy November night at Race Street Pier; Annie’s first words to Daniel: “My entire family knows where I am”), were engaged for a year and a half, which meant they had plenty of time to dream up clever details for their wedding. A favorite among guests? Custom condoms in the bathrooms. “They were gone immediately,” Annie says.

In the airy reception space, large fringe pendants and strings of marigolds dangled dramatically over tables; brightly modern flower installations by Texture Florals, many incorporating fresh fruit, looked as if they were growing from the ground; and a video from Daniel’s uncle’s 1960s bar mitzvah played on a loop on Lilah’s TV screens. “Everyone is jam-packed in a tiny Long Island reception hall, smoking, gossiping, amazing hairdos,” Daniel says of the video.

Speaking of florals, fresh fruit and flowers topped their three-foot sheet cake by New June Bakery.

Instead of traditional vows, the duo made promises to their guests in a touching ceremony on Lilah’s staircase, and then everyone indulged in award-winning Israeli fare, capped off by late-night tehina shakes and to-go shawarma french fries from Goldie, CookNSolo’s vegan falafel joint — a fitting end to an unforgettable night.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Anerino Originals | Venue: Lilah | Event Coordination: Jessica Jefferson of Lilah | Florals: Texture Florals | Catering: Lilah | Cake: New June Bakery | Bride’s Gown: Lela Rose from Elizabeth Johns | Groom’s Attire: Suitsupply | Hair & Makeup: Sofia Serrano (Air Hair and Makeup) | Officiant: Hillary Cohen (groom’s sister) | Invitations: Chick Invitations | Custom Signage, Paper Goods, & Favors: Brittany Kirnum | Entertainment: The Morning After | Videographer: Sweetwater Portraits

Published as “Annie & Daniel” in the Summer/Fall 2025 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

