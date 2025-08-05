News

Fringe Pendants and Hanging Florals Made This Wedding Pop

Custom condoms for guests were among the clever details.

lilah wedding

Annie Schwartz and Daniel Cohen, pictured under the El near Lilah, their wedding venue, say they were glad they were able to slow down during the festivities and enjoy every moment. / Photography by Anerino Originals

When Annie Schwartz and Daniel Cohen began planning their wedding, they knew they wanted something original, a bold celebration that broke the mold — or, in their words, “a big Jewish blowout.” Lilah, the Fishtown event space helmed by Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook’s hospitality group, CookNSolo, was the ideal setting: a contemporary, industrial space with a wall of massive iron sliding doors, exposed brick, and soaring ceilings.

The Fishtown pair, who connected on a dating app in 2020 (their first real-world encounter was on a foggy November night at Race Street Pier; Annie’s first words to Daniel: “My entire family knows where I am”), were engaged for a year and a half, which meant they had plenty of time to dream up clever details for their wedding. A favorite among guests? Custom condoms in the bathrooms. “They were gone immediately,” Annie says.

lilah wedding

Annie and Daniel showed off their sense of humor with custom condoms emblazoned with a picture of their dog and a cheeky warning: “Penny says, ‘Stay safe!’’

In the airy reception space, large fringe pendants and strings of marigolds dangled dramatically over tables; brightly modern flower installations by Texture Florals, many incorporating fresh fruit, looked as if they were growing from the ground; and a video from Daniel’s uncle’s 1960s bar mitzvah played on a loop on Lilah’s TV screens. “Everyone is jam-packed in a tiny Long Island reception hall, smoking, gossiping, amazing hairdos,” Daniel says of the video.

lilah wedding

Lively hues and textures popped throughout the reception space thanks to fringe installations that descended from the ceiling and vibrant blooms such as ranunculus, anthuriums, dill flowers, marigolds, dahlias, and amaranthus (all the rage at weddings right now), all thanks to Texture Florals

Speaking of florals, fresh fruit and flowers topped their three-foot sheet cake by New June Bakery.

lilah wedding

Instead of traditional vows, the duo made promises to their guests in a touching ceremony on Lilah’s staircase, and then everyone indulged in award-winning Israeli fare, capped off by late-night tehina shakes and to-go shawarma french fries from Goldie, CookNSolo’s vegan falafel joint — a fitting end to an unforgettable night.

food

Salatim featuring beets with tehina, Moroccan carrots, twice-cooked eggplant, and other spreads and salads were placed on the tables for guests to enjoy alongside a family-style dinner menu of pomegranate lamb shoulder, halibut kataifi, and smoked cauliflower.

THE DETAILS
Photographer: Anerino Originals | Venue: Lilah | Event Coordination: Jessica Jefferson of Lilah | Florals: Texture Florals | Catering: Lilah | Cake: New June Bakery | Bride’s Gown: Lela Rose from Elizabeth Johns | Groom’s Attire: Suitsupply | Hair & Makeup: Sofia Serrano (Air Hair and Makeup) | Officiant: Hillary Cohen (groom’s sister) | Invitations: Chick Invitations | Custom Signage, Paper Goods, & Favors: Brittany Kirnum | Entertainment: The Morning After | Videographer: Sweetwater Portraits

Published as “Annie & Daniel” in the Summer/Fall 2025 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

