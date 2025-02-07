News

Behold! A Celebration of Eagles-Themed Wedding Festivities

A look at some favorites, ahead of the Super Bowl.

By ·
eagles wedding

Sydnie Haigh and Christopher Firman at their Linc photo session / Photograph by Emily Wren Photography

With the Super Bowl on Sunday, we thought it would be a good time to share some of our favorite Eagles-themed wedding festivities over the last couple years — and even a few already in 2025. We’ll kick things off with a January 2025 wedding portrait sesh at the Linc photographed by Emily Wren, then look back at some of the celebrations that won our hearts. Go Birds!

The Groom’s Mom Helped Arrange This Wedding Photo Sesh at the Linc

eagles wedding

Photograph by Emily Wren Photography

It was a bit of kismet. Because the groom’s mom works for the Eagles, fans (and newlyweds) Sydnie Haigh and Christopher Firman had the chance to snap a few pics at the Linc. Their day began with a first look at the Switch House by Cescaphe — their reception venue — followed by the union at St. John the Evangelist.

eagles wedding

Photograph by Emily Wren Photography

And after that? Bridal party and family photos on hallowed ground, beginning in the locker room.

eagles wedding

Photograph by Emily Wren Photography

Walking from the locker room onto the field for more photos — with the pump-up music and lights — was the most exciting part.

ice sculpture

Photograph by Emily Wren Photography

And when the group returned to the Switch House to party, there was more Eagles-themed fun — by way of an ice sculpture.

The Details

Photographer: Emily Wren Photography | Venue & Catering: Cescaphe | Gown: Pronovias | Groom’s Attire: Damari | Rings: L. Priori Jewelry; Kacher Fine Jewelry | Hair: Glam by Vilda | Makeup: Angelic Artistry by Alexis | Paper Goods: Paper Doll Calligraphy & Design | DJ: DJ Johnny Looch | Videographer: DMG Collective

The Best of the Rest

Behind the Scenes of Eagles Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith’s Stunning NYE Proposal

Eagle DeVonta Smith

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and Mya Danielle at the W Philadelphia / Photograph by Angela Gaspar Photography

Photographer Angela Gaspar shares how the big moment at the W Philadelphia played out. Read more here.

Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro’s Wedding on the 50-Yard Line at the Linc

Lincoln Financial Field wedding

Dave Spadaro and Angela Parsons at their Lincoln Financial Field wedding / Photograph by Rebecca Judd (lead photographer), Grace Petrucciani and Pete Malone for du soleil photographie

The decor was “modern, Philadelphia, elevated, chic, sophisticated and fun.” Read more here.

The Eagles Pep Band Played the Fight Song at This Philly Sports-Loving Couple’s Reception

Water Works wedding

Jessica Towne and Joseph Taylor’s Water Works wedding was crashed by the Eagles pep band. / Photograph by MLE Pictures

The bride’s mother pulled it all off — at the last minute, too. Read more here.

Check Out Eagle Jake Elliott’s Desert-Inspired Wedding at the Horticulture Center

Horticulture Center wedding

Jake Elliott and Annie Timyan’s Horticulture Center wedding was filled with desert inspiration. / Photograph by We Are the Kruks

Just wait till you see the cake. Read more here.

PHOTOS: Jason Kelce Got Married in Philly This Weekend

jason kelce

Jason Kelce with his wife, Kylie McDevitt, and their 120-pound Irish wolfhound, Winnie / Photograph by Sarah and Dan for AGP Collective

The Eagles Super Bowl champion’s 120-pound Irish Wolfhound, Winnie, helped walk the newlywed couple down the aisle. Read more here.

