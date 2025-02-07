Behold! A Celebration of Eagles-Themed Wedding Festivities

A look at some favorites, ahead of the Super Bowl.

With the Super Bowl on Sunday, we thought it would be a good time to share some of our favorite Eagles-themed wedding festivities over the last couple years — and even a few already in 2025. We’ll kick things off with a January 2025 wedding portrait sesh at the Linc photographed by Emily Wren, then look back at some of the celebrations that won our hearts. Go Birds!

The Groom’s Mom Helped Arrange This Wedding Photo Sesh at the Linc

It was a bit of kismet. Because the groom’s mom works for the Eagles, fans (and newlyweds) Sydnie Haigh and Christopher Firman had the chance to snap a few pics at the Linc. Their day began with a first look at the Switch House by Cescaphe — their reception venue — followed by the union at St. John the Evangelist.

And after that? Bridal party and family photos on hallowed ground, beginning in the locker room.

Walking from the locker room onto the field for more photos — with the pump-up music and lights — was the most exciting part.

And when the group returned to the Switch House to party, there was more Eagles-themed fun — by way of an ice sculpture.

