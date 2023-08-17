Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro’s Wedding on the 50-Yard Line at the Linc

The decor was "modern, Philadelphia, elevated, chic, sophisticated and fun."

For the couple saying “I do,” their wedding is a bucket-list item, a day they dream about and plan for, and remember forever. And this one was particularly one-of-a-kind — because the pair got hitched on the 50-yard line at the Lincoln Financial Field. It helped that the groom is Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro. But this wedding is also an excuse for fans to live out their wildest dreams via photos by Rebecca Judd (lead photographer), Grace Petrucciani and Pete Malone for du soleil photographie. Go Birds!

It’s fitting that Dave Spadaro proposed to Angela Parsons in the Eagles locker room. Dave, after all, has worked with the Eagles for more than two decades, and told Angela, a partner with recruitment firm Xelerate LLC, he needed a new promo photo taken. Two of her friends were in on the plot and ensured she got there for the big moment.

The pair dated for 10 months before getting engaged. And two years after that, on August 12, 2023, they staged their wedding in an equally fitting place — on the 50-yard line at the Lincoln Financial Field.

Angela sums it up: “Holy crap. No one gets this opportunity. It’s the first wedding men actually wanted to attend.”

Their 220 guests joined them on the field for the ceremony, officiated by Angela’s business partner, Emily Biscardi. Her best friend, Jen Wineburgh, did a reading. “They absolutely killed it. We were so touched,” says the bride.

The reception was held on the club level — and Dave was absolutely amazed by what the event team, lead by designer and florist Liz Barrella, achieved.

There wasn’t a theme (other than the obvious), though Barrella describes it all as “modern, Philadelphia, elevated, chic, sophisticated and fun.” The color scheme was predominantly white, black and green, with floral arrangements that bloomed with rare tropical plants, cymbidium orchids, phalaenopsis orchids, protea and anthurium.

There were cocktails — the Spadaro Wedding Spritz, with tequila blanco, Aperol, strawberry simple syrup and a champagne topper — and dancing (the couple’s first dance was to “Down,” by Jay Sean). And the bride’s second look was a perfect choice, complete with feather details à la the Birds.

So, where will the pair head on their honeymoon? To Europe — after the season ends, of course.

THE DETAILS

Photographers: Rebecca Judd (lead photographer), Grace Petrucciani and Pete Malone for du soleil photographie | Venue: Lincoln Financial Field | Planning/Design & Florals: Liz Barrella | Catering: Aramark | Bride’s Attire: Jovani | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Black Halo | Hair: Melissa Garrido | Makeup: Alexa Garrido | Groom’s Attire: Indochino | Entertainment: DJ Shecky | Invitations: Paperless Post | Signage: By Mia&Co | Videography: Nick DeRose of Visual Rose Films | Officiant: Emily Biscardi | Lighting, Staging & Rigging: Eventions Productions | Rings: Golden Nugget Jewelers

