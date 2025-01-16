Behind-the-Scenes of Eagles Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith’s Stunning NYE Proposal

Photographer Angela Gaspar shares how the big moment at the W Philadelphia played out.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

You love a sports-related story here at Philadelphia Wedding, and we’ve covered our fair share of them, particularly when it comes to the Eagles, with everything from a union on the 50-yard line at the Linc to the Big Day of Jake Elliott at the Horticulture Center. And, now, we have Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith’s proposal story, at the W Philadelphia. But this time, we’re sharing a different perspective — a behind-the-scenes peek from photographer Angela Gaspar. Check it out below — and for more proposal stories, click here.

The couple: Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and bride-to-be Mya Danielle

The photographer: Angela Gaspar, owner of her namesake Fishtown-based business. She’s been a wedding, proposal, and portrait photographer for 12 years.

How they met: DeVonta actually found Angela on TikTok. He had seen her previous proposal on the W Philadelphia’s terrace, which she had photographed on Christmas Eve 2023. DeVonta’s agent reached out to Angela to coordinate. This was her first time photographing a celebrity proposal.

The proposal plan: The big moment was set for NYE 2024, on the gorgeous terrace with the city skyline as the backdrop. Because it was an evening event, Angela had to bring in lighting. It was also stormy and rainy — and DeVonta wasn’t sure if he should still pop the question outside. “But we went for it and it was perfect,” says Angela. “The rain stopped just for his proposal. He even got down on one knee on the wet ground.”

The vendors: Robertson’s Flowers & Events created the gorgeous arch. “They did a stunning job,” says Angela, who also worked with them for the 2023 Christmas Eve proposal. DeVonta found an amazing viola player, Jeremy Green, on TikTok, and he set the musical scene. DeVonta’s suit was from Brian Alexander Bespoke, and Mya’s engagement ring was from Forever Diamonds New York.

A special surprise: For Angela, that is. Not only did her husband, Avi Rubinsky, come along (“It was great to share the experience with him,” she says), but they also got a photo with the happy couple. “It’s even better than an autograph,” she says.

The photographer perspective: Ask Angela what struck her the most about this proposal, and she’ll say: “Just seeing how happy they both were and how they make each other laugh.”

“I love capturing proposals. I always get happy jitters and tear up. I’m so honored to have captured this moment for DeVonta and Mya. Also, GO BIRDS!”

