A “Romantic With an Edge” NYE Wedding at the Four Seasons Hotel

Linear gold chandeliers­ and cascading greenery were among the glam decor details.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

Kaitlin Moran and Christopher DiMuzio connected on a dating app in the summer­ of 2020, and so their love story began as most pandemic-era pairings did: a first date (at Tria in Rittenhouse) sitting six feet apart. As soon as they sat down, Chris — an assistant district­ attorney for Philadelphia — made a joke about Kait to the server. “This is usually my move, so I knew I had met my match,” says Kait, an associate professor at St. Joseph’s University. Two and a half years later, Chris proposed in the kitchen of their Washington Square West condo, and the couple began planning an epic New Year’s Eve bash to be photographed by Walker Studios. The venue: the landmark Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia, with dazzling, sky-high views of the twinkling city below.

After 10 months of prep, the duo said their vows at the Church of the Gesú in North Philly before heading to their reception venue, which had been transformed by event planning and design firms Benor & Beik, based in Philly and New York, and Washington, D.C.-based Amaryllis Floral & Event Design.­ The inspiration: “Romantic with an edge, at the most fun party ever,” says the bride. In the ballroom, linear gold chandeliers­ reminiscent of icicles hung over candle­lit tables and greenery cascaded from the ceiling; on the outdoor terrace, a cigar bar was set up beneath heaters. And the walls of the dance floor area (or “party room,” as Kait calls it) were covered with gold fringe, a fittingly festive backdrop for ringing in 2024.

“When else are you invited to an exclusive New Year’s Eve party with an open bar, all your best friends, and free admission?” says Benor & Beik’s Tracey Goldstein Benor. “Everyone at their wedding was partying way after the clock struck midnight.”

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Walker Studios | Venue, Cake, & Catering: Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia (ceremony venue: Church of the Gesú) | Event Coordination & Design: Benor & Beik (planning and design); Amaryllis Floral & Event Design (design and florals) | Gown: Vera Wang | Tuxedo: Suitsupply | Rings: DeSimone Jewelers | Hair & Makeup: Face Time Beauty | Invitations: Papertree Studio; The Letterist (save-the-dates) | Transportation: Philadelphia Trolley Works and First Class Luxury Limos | Music: Élan Artists | Rentals: Luxe Event Rentals | Lighting: Encore Global | Photo Booth: Insta Glamour Photo Booth

Published as “Midnight Kiss” in the December 2024/January 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

Get more great content from Philadelphia Wedding:

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | NEWSLETTER

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.